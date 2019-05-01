France welcomes listing of Masood Azhar as global terrorist by UN

By: |
Published: May 1, 2019 10:02:47 PM

In a huge diplomatic victory for India, the UN designated Pakistan-based JeM chief Azhar as a 'global terrorist' after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him.

France, Masood Azhar, global terrorist, UN, Masood Azhar terroristFrance welcomes listing of Masood Azhar as global terrorist by UN

France Wednesday welcomed the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN, saying the decision signalled the successful realisation of efforts to ban him. In a huge diplomatic victory for India, the UN designated Pakistan-based JeM chief Azhar as a ‘global terrorist’ after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him.

“For many years now, French diplomacy has been relentlessly pleading for sanctioning Mr Azhar, head of the terrorist group responsible, notably, for the Pulwama attack last February,” a spokesperson of France’s Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs said. The official said, “This decision taken at the United Nations Security Council signals the successful realisation of our efforts.”

France also said it remained mobilised at all levels and all fora to take effective measures against terrorism. In application of its Monetary and Financial Code, France had adopted national sanctions against Azhar on March 15. A UNSC designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo.

Read Also| US hails Masood Azhar’s listing as ‘global terrorist’, seeks sustained actions from Pakistan against terrorism

China removed its hold on the proposal, which was moved by France, UK and the US in the Security Council’s 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February just days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM. A veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council, China was the sole hold-out in the 15-nation body on the bid to blacklist Azhar, blocking attempts by placing a “technical hold” and asking for “more time to examine” the proposal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. France welcomes listing of Masood Azhar as global terrorist by UN
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition