  • MORE MARKET STATS

Four militants killed in separate gunbattles in Jammu and Kashmir

By: |
July 08, 2021 9:13 AM

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zodar area of Kulgam district following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

militants killed in jammuTwo Lashkar-e-Taiba militants have been killed in the operation which was going on till last reports came in. (Representational image: IE)

Four militants were killed in two separate gunbattles with security forces in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zodar area of Kulgam district following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants have been killed in the operation which was going on till last reports came in. In another operation at Puchal in Pulwama district, two militants have been killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Four militants killed in separate gunbattles in Jammu and Kashmir
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Taliban gains ground in Afghanistan; EAM Jaishankar stops over in Iran on his way to Russia
2India reacts to the “India Out” campaign in the Maldives
3Don’t return to the era of ‘your terrorists’ and ‘my terrorists’: India cautions UN