Four Maoist women killed in an encounter in Koraput

Four Maoist women were killed in an encounter in Koraput. (Photo for representation purposes only)

Four Maoist women have been neutralized in an exchange of fire that took place between them and the security forces in Koraput’s Narayanpatna area in Odisha. The police told the press that they received a tip and a joint operation between District Voluntary Force and Special Operations Group was initiated immediately last night.

The joint forces began the mission in forest areas of Narayanpatna on the advice of Director General of Police RP Sharma. However, as soon the Maoist groups saw the security personnel approaching them, they retorted by firing. A massive exchange of fire ensued between the two sides and resulted in the death of four Maoist women.

Three bodies of deceased Maoist women were recovered after the encounter, last night and the body of the fourth was found this morning, reports said. DGP Sharma also told the media that the police had recovered four rifles, kit bags with arms, landmine devices and some Maoist literature from the site. He also said that around 12 rebels of Andra-Odisha Zonal Committee of CPI(Maoist) were at the encounter site last night.

A massive search operative is going on in the surrounding areas of the encounter site. The security forces are also trying to identify the slain Maoists, who are suspected to be members of a banned outfit. This encounter in Koraput comes few days after a Maoist cadre was gunned down in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

This event also comes after the arrest of seven Maoists in connection with Chattisgarh’s Sukma anti-landmine vehicle blast that took the lives of nine CRPF personnel.

(Further information awaited)