Former Western Army Commander Lt General P N Hoon dies in Chandigarh

New Delhi | Published: January 7, 2020 12:37:28 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of the military veteran and hailed his dedication to the nation.

Former commander of the Army's Western Command Lt Gen P N Hoon

Former commander of the Army’s Western Command Lt Gen P N Hoon died in Chandigarh on Monday. He was 90. Lt Gen Hoon was one of the most senior military veterans in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of the military veteran and hailed his dedication to the nation.

“Extremely saddened by the passing away of Lt Gen PN Hoon (retd). He served India with utmost dedication and contributed significantly towards making our nation stronger and more secure. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

