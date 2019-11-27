Former Navy chief Sushil Kumar no more; PM Modi condoles demise

By: |
New Delhi | Published: November 27, 2019 1:23:22 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled on Wednesday the death of former Navy chief Admiral Sushil Kumar (retd), saying he contributed towards strengthening the maritime security of the country.

navy chief Sushil Kumar death, Admiral Sushil Kumar dead, indian navy chief death, navy chief dead, sushil kumar death date, pm modi, narendra modiKumar was Navy Chief from 1998-2001. (Express Photo)

Former Navy Chief Admiral Sushil Kumar died at a military hospital here on Wednesday morning following a brief illness, his family sources said. He was 79. Kumar was Navy Chief from 1998-2001. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled on Wednesday the death of former Navy chief Admiral Sushil Kumar (retd), saying he contributed towards strengthening the maritime security of the country.

Admiral Kumar (retd) died at a military hospital here on Wednesday morning at the age of 79 following a brief illness. He was the Navy Chief from 1998-2001. “Admiral Sushil Kumar will be remembered for his great service to the nation. He contributed to the strengthening of our maritime security. Anguished by his demise. May his soul rest in peace,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Former Navy chief Sushil Kumar no more; PM Modi condoles demise
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Don’t venture inside encounter zones: Police asks people in Kashmir
2Several injured as militants lob grenade near Kashmir University
3Donald Trump’s actions raise concern about role in military justice