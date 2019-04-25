Former Army chief General Dalbir Singh posted as ambassador to Seychelles

By: |
Published: April 25, 2019 7:05:42 PM

The 2016 strike was administered on the intervening night of September 28-29 in PoK after an attack on a military camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir that had killed 19 soldiers.

He was the Army chief from July 31, 2014, to December 31, 2016 and he was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka in 1987.

General Dalbir Singh, who was the army chief during the 2016 surgical strikes in PoK, has been named as the next High Commissioner to Seychelles, which is of strategic importance to India in the Indian Ocean region. The announcement comes at a time when India is strengthening its relations with the island nation.

Making the announcement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the former chief will be taking up his assignment shortly.

He was the Army chief from July 31, 2014, to December 31, 2016 and he was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka in 1987.

While China has been trying to expand its military presence in the Indian Ocean, India is trying to develop Assumption Island in Seychelles as a naval base to expand its footprint in the strategically-key region. Both India and Seychelles have signed an agreement in 2015 to develop the island.

In June 2018 Seychelles President Danny Faure had visited India and at the end of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the two countries had agreed to work together on the Assumption Island project.

Singh was the Army chief when surgical strikes were carried out both in Myanmar and Pakistan which were successful in both countries in June 2015 and September 2016 as there was no loss of lives or casualty to the Indian people.

The strike in Asian country in 2015 was administered by the military following the killing of 20 troopers by Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang faction (NSNC-K) in province.

The 2016 strike was administered on the intervening night of September 28-29 in PoK after an attack on a military camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir that had killed 19 soldiers.

Reportedly, after the Army conducted surgical strikes in Myanmar, Singh had decided that the forces will retaliate in a similar way if there was any such attack in future.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Former Army chief General Dalbir Singh posted as ambassador to Seychelles
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition