Former Army chief General Dalbir Singh posted as ambassador to Seychelles

General Dalbir Singh, who was the army chief during the 2016 surgical strikes in PoK, has been named as the next High Commissioner to Seychelles, which is of strategic importance to India in the Indian Ocean region. The announcement comes at a time when India is strengthening its relations with the island nation. Making the announcement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the former chief will be taking up his assignment shortly. He was the Army chief from July 31, 2014, to December 31, 2016 and he was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka in 1987. While China has been trying to expand its military presence in the Indian Ocean, India is trying to develop Assumption Island in Seychelles as a naval base to expand its footprint in the strategically-key region. Both India and Seychelles have signed an agreement in 2015 to develop the island. In June 2018 Seychelles President Danny Faure had visited India and at the end of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the two countries had agreed to work together on the Assumption Island project. Singh was the Army chief when surgical strikes were carried out both in Myanmar and Pakistan which were successful in both countries in June 2015 and September 2016 as there was no loss of lives or casualty to the Indian people. The strike in Asian country in 2015 was administered by the military following the killing of 20 troopers by Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang faction (NSNC-K) in province. The 2016 strike was administered on the intervening night of September 28-29 in PoK after an attack on a military camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir that had killed 19 soldiers. Reportedly, after the Army conducted surgical strikes in Myanmar, Singh had decided that the forces will retaliate in a similar way if there was any such attack in future.