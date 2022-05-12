Formations identified and will soon be converted into IBG: Army Chief Manoj Pande

A holding formation on the Western front and a Strike Formation on the Northern borders are soon going to be converted into agile Integrated Battle Groups (IBG). In an interaction with a select group of journalists recently, Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said that the consultations were complete and the process of final compilation has started.

Purpose for the restructure

According to Gen Pande, the purpose of restructuring the existing formations in IBG is in an effort to have an agile, lean and tailor made force. This would afford the commanders the flexibility and give more options for employing these formations in respective theatres to get the desired results.

The consultations with all the stakeholders are more or less formalized and the Indian Army is in the midst of compilation. “Once this is done, they will see how to take this forward and then apply to other formations in the Army,” the chief added.

More about IBG

As has been reported earlier, this concept has been tested by the Indian Army’s 9 Corps and this was then validated later by the 17 Mountain Strike Corps in its drills.

Each of the IBG which will be offensive and defensive in would be tailor made and will be based on three Ts — Threat, Terrain and Task and resources will be allotted based on these Ts only.

Why is this being done?

To ensure that there is centralized logistics and that the forces can be mobilized within 12-48 hours based on the location.

What is a Command?

In the Indian Army it is the largest static formation which is spread across a defined geography.

Then there is Corps and this according to information in public domain is the largest mobile formation. And according to the army officials, typically each Corps has around three Divisions.

And, now the plan is to reorganize them into IBGs and these are Brigade sized units and have elements like infantry, air defence, armoured, and artillery which are based on the three Ts.

For a comprehensive transformation of the Indian Army, Late Gen Bipin Rawat had as Army Chief initiated four major studies. These included the cadre review of officers; restructuring of Army Headquarters; force restructuring including creation of IBGs; and review of the terms and conditions of Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks.

What was the aim?

To facilitate force modernization, optimize budget expenditure, enhance the operational and functional efficiency, and address aspirations.