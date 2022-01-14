  • MORE MARKET STATS

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, US ambassador discuss ties, regional issues

The Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy here called on the Foreign Secretary and discussed several issues.

Written by PTI
They discussed the Covid pandemic, India-US relations and regional issues of mutual interest, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and US ambassador to India Patricia Lacina on Friday discussed bilateral relations, regional issues of mutual interest and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the White House had said that in 2022, India and the United States are expected to move forward on a wide-ranging set of initiatives, including the fight against the pandemic, climate change, QUAD, and new and emerging technologies.

