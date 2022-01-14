Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, US ambassador discuss ties, regional issues

The Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy here called on the Foreign Secretary and discussed several issues.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and US ambassador to India Patricia Lacina on Friday discussed bilateral relations, regional issues of mutual interest and the COVID-19 pandemic.

They discussed the Covid pandemic, India-US relations and regional issues of mutual interest, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Earlier this week, the White House had said that in 2022, India and the United States are expected to move forward on a wide-ranging set of initiatives, including the fight against the pandemic, climate change, QUAD, and new and emerging technologies.