For the stability of the region, India urges Turkey to exercise restraint

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Reuters)

A usually cautious India has openly expressed concerns at the unilateral military offensive launched by Turkey on north-east Syria.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today has called on Turkey to exercise restraint, saying that such actions could undermine “stability’’ in the region. It has urged Turkey to settle matters through peaceful dialogue and discussions as such unilateral actions could cause immense humanitarian and civilian crisis.

Earlier in the week, Turkey started military operation in northeast Syria, in an attempt to remove from the border area the Kurdish-led forces.

This move comes days after the US administration announced its withdrawal of the troops from the region which left the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) without any military support from America.

The US President Donald Trump while condemning the American military interventions in the Middle East where the US has spent almost $ 8 trillion while policing and fighting in the region.

India-Turkey

In September at the UNGA, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had raised the Kashmir issue and had criticised the international community for failing to pay attention to the issue.

Following this the Indian government had asked the country leader to get a proper understanding of the situation on the ground before talking about it at the UNGA.

As reported earlier by Financial Express Online, sources have said the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL)’s collaboration with M/s Anadolu Shipyard, Turkey for the fleet support ships (FSS) project is likely to put on hold.

The negotiations with the Turkish company which had been going on for the $ 2.3 billion contract for the 45,000-ton FSS for the Indian Navy has presently been stopped.

The decision, according to sources was conveyed to the HSL after Turkey had raised the Kashmir issue at the UNGA.

This is the first time that a Turkish Company had bid for a naval tender and was declared L1 and had technically qualified for the FSS project.