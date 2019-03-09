For the first time, South America’s UPEACE confers Doctor Honoris Causa on Indian leader

Being a leader in South-South Cooperation, the University has reached out to India for getting involved in working on developing Objective 16 of the Sustainable Development Goals.

India’s Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu is the first Indian to be conferred the Doctor Honoris Causa by the University for Peace (UPEACE), Costa Rica.

Naidu, on being conferred the award felt that this honor conferred on him was, in a certain sense, global acknowledgment of the age-old Indian values of peace and harmony embedded in our philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

As has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier, UPEACE has been established by the United Nations in 1980 in ‘recognition of his contribution to the rule of law, democracy, sustainable development, and peace’. India was one of the founding members. The Charter of the University includes promoting world peace through education.

Previous recipients of this award include Ms Laura Chinchilla former President of Costa Rica, Thomas Buergenthal, former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Ms VinetaDiop, founder of FEMME Africa Solidarite and Special Envoy of the African Union Commission for Women, Peace and Security, Aristides Royo, former President of Panama, TakejuOjata, President of NIPPON Foundation.

In his recent interaction with Financial Express Online, Dr. Mihir Kanade, Academic Director of the UPEACE, had stated that the Indian subcontinent has been a perpetual laboratory for validating the omnipotent values of universal peace, humanism, tolerance, and coexistence. “The teachings of inspirational figures like Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi are extremely relevant for the transformation of contemporary conflicts of all kinds around the world,” he added.

Recognizing India as a major player in for the maintenance of international peace and security, UPEACE is keen on India playing a larger role in Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) ahead of a major conference this year.

Being a leader in South-South Cooperation, the University has reached out to India for getting involved in working on developing Objective 16 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), in preparation for 2019 conference at UN Headquarters in New York.

The University headquartered in Costa Rica has Centers in Addis Ababa, The Hague, Vienna, and New York. The secretary general of the UN is the honorary president of the university. The studio of the University is entitled ‘The Mahatma Gandhi Studio’. In the past faculty members from Benaras Hindu University, Islamic University of Science and Technology in Srinagar, and Jamia Milia University, on International Peace Studies have been trained.