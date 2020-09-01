For the first time ever, CRPF sector in J&K’s Srinagar to get female IPS officer as head; Details

Her transfer orders for Srinagar posting came on Monday. (Image: ANI)

Srinagar CRPF: The Srinagar sector in the northern Union Territory of Jammy and Kashmir is one of the terrorism-affected areas in the country and in a first, a female IPS officer has been appointed to head the sector’s Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unit as the Inspector General (IG), according to a report by news agency ANI. The unit would now be headed by 1996-batch Telangana Cadre IPS officer Charu Sinha, the report added. The report added that before this, she also served as an IG in Bihar unit of CRPF and dealt with the Naxals there, with several anti-Naxal operations being carried out under her supervision.

The ANI report further stated that from Bihar, she had been transferred to the Jammu sector to serve as the IG to the CRPF unit there. Her tenure in Jammu was long as well as successful.

Her transfer orders for Srinagar posting came on Monday.

The report stated that the incumbent Director General of the CRPF, AP Maheshwari, had served as the IG for CRPF unit in 2005, which is when the sector started functioning. Since then, no female officer served at the IG level in the sector.

The CRPF Srinagar sector plays a crucial role in anti-terror operations in the district, and it coordinates closely with the Indian Army as well as the Jammu and Kashmir police. The ANI report quoted CRPF as saying that the sector is located at Brein Nishat, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, and it has an operational jurisdiction over over the Budgam, Srinagar and Ganderbal districts of the UT, along with the jurisdiction over the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The sector includes three Mahila companies, 22 executive units as well as two ranges, the report stated, adding that the sector also has administrative control over the Group Centre – Srinagar.

Sinha, the report said, would be heading all the operations that are involved in this sector.