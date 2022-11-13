Food, energy security and more on the G20 agenda, PM to travel to Bali on Monday

Leaders from G20 countries are set to discuss issues related to food and energy security as a fall out of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as well as other critical issues related to climate change and sustainable development. The two-day G20 Leaders Summit will be from November 15-16, 2022 in Indonesia.

At a special briefing in New Delhi on Sunday (Nov 13, 2022) ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s departure to Bali, to attend the G20 Summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the global leaders will deliberate on major issues of contemporary relevance. These include health, agriculture, and the state of the global economy, environment, and digital transformation. According to the foreign secretary the deliberations at G20 have acquired global salience in the current political and global context.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials will leave for Bali on Monday (November 14-16) afternoon to attend the G20 Leaders Summit.

Importance of this G20 Summit

During the summit, PM Modi is expected to raise the issue of renewable energy and digital revolution. This G20 is important as the Indonesian President Joko Widodo will symbolically hand over the G20 presidency to PM Modi. India will officially assume the presidency from December 1, 2022 and in its one year of presidency there will be several ministerial and official level meetings across India and it will culminate at the G20 Summit in September 2023.

Leaders of G20

The White House has already announced that President Joe Biden is going to be there in Bali for the Summit. Also present will be the new Prime Minister of the UK Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Mohammed bin Salman are among the leaders expected to be present at the summit.

Bilateral meetings

In a special briefing ahead of the visit starting Monday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra did not share details of the expected meetings at bilateral level. However there are speculations that there will be meetings with the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines, as well as possibility of meetings with the French President Macron, German chancellor among others.

Interestingly, one meeting that will be watched is the expected meeting of the US President Biden with the Chinese leader President Xi Jinping. This will be their first in-person meeting, though both leaders have spoken on the phone.

Will the Russian President be there?

Reflecting the global tensions over the Ukraine conflict, the Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit. Earlier in the week there was an official statement from Moscow announcing that the Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will attend the summit on behalf of the Russian President.

Agenda of the G20 Summit under Indonesian Presidency

All the world leaders are expected to deliberate on major issues which are of global concern under this summit’s theme: `Recover Together, Recover Stronger’.

According to the Foreign Secretary Kwatra there will be three working sessions – these include: Food and Energy Security; Health and Digital Transformation.

During the briefing the foreign secretary in response to media queries said that the world is struggling with many challenges which also include debt vulnerability, ongoing conflict in Europe and its knock on effects like food security challenges, energy crisis and inflation. All this will be discussed by the leaders and to overcome these challenges underscore the importance of closer multilateral cooperation.

India’s G20 Presidency

India’s G20 presidency hopes to provide new perspective, direction and strength to discussion on different subjects like women led development, green development, digital transformation, greater voice to Global South in issues of international economic cooperation.

Agenda in Bali

Besides the summit the leaders will visit a mangrove forest in Bali on Nov 16, 2022.

And PM during his bilateral meetings will brief the leaders on India’s priorities under G20 and will also review the ongoing bilateral engagements with the leaders.

The PM is expected to address and interact with the Indian community in Bali.

Which countries form G20?

Countries including , Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Turkey, the UK, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, the US and the European Union (EU).

Besides these countries, others who will attend the summit will be guest countries (special guests invited by the host country – Indonesia). And also present will be international organizations.

What gifts will the PM will give to world leaders?

According to reports, Himachali artifacts, like Kinnauri & Kullu shawl, Kanal brass set, Chamba rumal, Kangra miniature paintings, Himachali Mukhate will be gifted to the world leaders at the G20 summit by Prime Minister Modi.