Kalyani Group to set up world’s largest artillery manufacturing facility in India￼

Pune-headquartered Kalyani Group is in the process of setting up the world’s largest artillery manufacturing facility in India having capacity to produce one gun per day. Confirming the development, Chairman of Kalyani Group, Baba Kalyani said at DefExpo22 at Gandhinagar that capital investment for the purpose has been done and now the company is looking at increasing the volume.

He claimed that Kalyani Group has the technology to produce lighter guns with same fire power as a heavy guns and such guns are in great demand globally. Meanwhile, Bharat Forge Limited, flagship of the Kalyani group and a leading technology solutions provider, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with General Atomics, US, a global leader in the research, design, and manufacture of a diverse portfolio of electromagnetic and advanced power and energy technologies.

ALSO READ Bharat Forge delivers made-in-India Kalyani M4 for Indian Army’s UN peacekeeping ops

Under the terms of the MOU signed on Tuesday, Bharat Forge and General Atomics’ Electromagnetic Systems Group (GA-EMS) will collaborate for the Lithium-Ion Battery System for naval platforms/submarines to address the requirements of the Indian Navy. The parties have also agreed to partner with each other in the area of permanent magnet motors. “We have been relentlessly working towards bringing niche technologies in the country with the aim of making Indian self-reliant in defence verticals. GA is a market leader for in-service Li-Ion Battery solutions for naval platforms/submarines and our partnership with General Atomics is a firm step in the direction to develop Make in India solutions for Indian Navy and setting up a strong defence technology and manufacturing vertical within India,” said Baba Kalyani. Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS said that his company developed the Li-Ion battery system after 10 years of rigorous R&D and has now decided to work with companies like Bharat Forge, whose reputation for excellence and dedication to quality is synergistic.