First time ever on Republic Day! 75 fighter jets and helicopters will fly in different formations over Rajpath

There will be 75 aircraft from the three services – the Indian Air Force, Navy and the Army will be part of this year’s Republic Day Parade in line with the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations.

One of the grandest flypasts will take place this year on the newly renovated Rajpath. There will be 75 aircraft from the three services – the Indian Air Force, Navy and the Army will be part of this year’s Republic Day Parade in line with the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations. Sharing details about the flypast, official spokesperson of Western Air Command Wing Commander Indranil Nandi told mediapersons virtually: “There will be a total of 17 Jaguars which will roar above Rajpath this Republic Day. In the flypast there will be the Indian Navy’s MiG 29 K and the P8i surveillance aircraft as part of different formations.”

Will the Light Combat Aircraft “Tejas’’ participate?

No. This year, LCA “Tejas’’ will not fly over Rajpath.

According to Wing Commander Nandi, “In this year’s flypast there will be five French fighter jets Rafale in the Vinaash formation. Indian Navy’s MiG-29K and the P-8i surveillance aircraft will be part of the Varuna formation.”

Keep looking up – Details about the formations

The guests will see the Rafale in three different formations: Vinaash Formation will have five Rafale jets; Baaz Formation will have one and it will be flanked by two Jaguars, Su-30s and two MiG-29Ks.

Also, Vertical Charlie will be performed by a single Rafale in the Vijay formation.

According to the officer, the flypast this year is expected to bring back the memories of the 1971 war and will also showcase India’s aviation capabilities across the three services in the modern times.

More about the Flypast

This time the flypast will be divided in two phases, the IAF spokesperson explained. The first phase will be in the first half as the opening of the parade and the second will be at the end of the marching contingents going past Rajpath.

The parade will start with the first formation Dhwaj which will have 4 MI 17 V5 helicopters.

Sharing details about this formation, Wing Commander Nadi said: “The first of the four helicopters will have the National Flag, and the other three will have the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force Flag.”

These will be followed by four Rudra combat helicopters – all these helicopters are made in India at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The parade will close with 13 formations which will be represented by the different aircraft which are being flown by the three services.

Last but not the least, “the final formation will be 17 Jaguars commemorating 75 years of independence,” said the IAF officer.

