First ever SCO Military Medicine Conference begins; India, Pakistan to participate in TSENTR military drill

Close on the heels of India and Pakistan participating in an international anti-terror exercise in Russia – Ex- TSENTR 2019, the first-ever two-day conference of military medicine took off in New Delhi today.

After becoming the member of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) in 2017, this is the first military co-operation event which has been hosted by India, under the SCO Defence Co-operation Plan 2019-2020. The visiting delegations are expected to explore new areas of cooperation in military medicine.

With the aim to share best practices in the field of military medicine, build capacities and overcome common challenges, this conference has been organised by the Indian Armed Forces supported by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS).

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) during the conference, the Indian Armed Forces besides sharing best practices will demonstrate the Rapid Action Medical Team. And the visiting delegates will get a chance to visit the Army Research and Referral Hospital.

Besides the senior military practitioners from the SCO member countries, Nepal and Sri Lanka has sent their delegations as Dialogue partners.

Ex-TSENTR 2019

As reported earlier, the 15-day-long military exercise has started off in Russia under the aegis of SCO. Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan are participating in the annual drill at the Donguz training center. This year Iran is participating as an observer. There are two modules – counter-terror operations and the second module is going to focus on offensive operations.

The timing of this Exercise is interesting as Pakistan is trying various methods of attempting to internationalize India’s scrapping of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and has also in defiance of the UN released the proclaimed international terrorist JeM chief Masood Azhar.

China which is part of the drill has been supporting Pakistan and has issued a strong statement on the decision taken by India.

The focus of Ex-TSENTR 2019 is to not only help in evaluating the troop preparedness but will help in interoperability.

Ex- Yudh Abhyas

Indian Army is also participating in Ex-Yudh Abhyas which is going on in at Joint Base Lewis McChord at Tacoma, Washington.

While the US Army is represented by a company of 5-20 Infantry Battalion, the Indian side is represented by the Assam Regiment at the 15th edition of this exercise.

According to the Indian Army, both sides are going to jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed tactical drills. These will be mainly for neutralizing of threats that could be encountered during UN Peace Keeping Operations.

Informed sources have said that the US is keen on expanding Yudh Abhyas by including Japan, India has not agreed to this again this year.