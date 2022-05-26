First ever India-Sweden mining platform launched; To work towards automation and digitization

To combat climate change and achieve sustainable development also through innovation, the first ever India-Sweden Day and India-Sweden Mining Platform was formally inaugurated which has been jointly organized by the Embassy of Sweden, Business Sweden, Invest India and industry body CII.

The aim of this was to talk about the critical aspects in the mining sector and the two sides focused on Automation & Digitisation in the Mining Sector and Sustainability in the Mining Sector – Challenges and Opportunities. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Swedish counterpart Prime Minister Andersson on the sidelines of the Indo-Nordic summit and the focus of the bilateral discussions was on sustainable mining as a potential sector for further deepening of ties. Both countries have in place a win-win blueprint for cooperation in the mining sector and also have innovative solutions.

Who was present at the event?

Ambassador of Sweden to India, Klas Molin, Emil Högberg, State Secretary to Swedish Minister for Business, Industry & Innovation, Dr Veena Kumari, Joint Secretary – Ministry of Mines and Ms Cecilia Oskarsson, Swedish Trade & Investment Commissioner.

Several representatives from the Swedish mining companies which are already in India including Sandvik, Epiroc, Volvo, ABB, and SKF among others and from India companies like Tata Steel, Hindustan Zinc and more were present.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador of Sweden to India Klas Molin, stated that “Sustainability and Innovation lie at the core of our bilateral cooperation.” According to him, this reinforces a shared commitment of both countries to fight against climate change and through innovation achieve sustainable development.

India-Sweden Mining Platform was launched today for a greener, cleaner future of mining, he said, adding that both Sweden and India are among the leading mining nations. Both sides can learn from each by sharing best practices, solutions especially in areas of digitization, sustainability and automation.

In his remarks, State Secretary Hogberg drew attention to the fact that the world is facing a transition from fossil- based energy solutions. The countries are now gradually moving to new fossil-independent and mineral or metal-based, solutions.

Opportunities in India

In the National Mineral Policy of 2019, developing a sustainable Indian mining sector is a stated objective. And initiatives like Make in India and investments in renewable energy, rural electrification and smart cities make sustainable mining practices even more important.

More about Swedish Mining

It plays a critical role in supplying raw material that is required for this transition. And it also ensures that recycling and mining is carried out in a sustainable manner.

To realize the UN’s global sustainability goals, sustainable production of minerals and metals is very important.

The European nation is working towards the world’s first fossil free welfare state and within 25 years, by 2045 it is planning to reduce emissions to net zero. And to be a fossil free country, it requires more electrification, automation and digitalization which will help in increased efficiency and reduced emissions.

As one of the leading mining countries in Europe, in 2020 within the EU, Sweden produced 93 per cent of all iron ore, 11 percent of all copper, 34 percent of all zinc, 33 percent of all lead, 19 percent of all gold.