The first ever Franco-Indian-German military exercise is expected to take place in 2024. The drill will involve the militaries of the three countries.

Talking about defence cooperation between India and Germany, in an exclusive interaction with Financial Express Online, German Ambassador Dr Phillip Ackermann says “The Franco-India-German military drill is set to take place in the years to come. Talks are going on. It is expected to be sometime in 2024.”

“We will have the three nations to do military cooperation and maneuver in the Indo Pacific in the years to come. So you will see more of Germany in this region, because our government policy sees this as an area of an area of tension. This is because of the self confident China, which concerns us and should worry us, and because of the Indo Pacific, Germany will be present more around this region,” he adds.

According to reports, Germany’s 2020 Indo-Pacific guidelines have identified India as one of its most important partners in the region.

Defence exports

According to him “The German current government is extremely restrictive when it comes to selling armament or arms technology to a third country. However that has changed a bit, because since the war of aggression in Ukraine by the Russian Federation, we have started rethinking completely. And that includes to a certain extent, also our exports to friendly countries, and therefore, I would say in the coming months, we will have an assessment of defense relations with many countries. And that includes India. And that means that we might be much more forthcoming with exports.”

Germany and Indo-Pacific Region

“We have a year and a half ago, we drafted and agreed upon Indo-Pacific guidelines and that has led us to be much more present individually. In August we had the `Ex Pitch Black’ in Australia, where our airplanes were deployed to participate,” he explained.

Based on reports in the public domain four German A 400M transport aircrafts joined 16 other countries in Exercise Pitch Black in Australia earlier this year.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that Ex Pitch Black took place in Australia and India participated for the second time this year. The first time was in 2018. There were countries including key NATO members, AUKUS, QUAD, UAE, Indonesia and others. And for the first time countries including Germany, Japan and the Republic of Korea participated.

In 2020, the Federal Government issued the policy guidelines for the Indo-Pacific and under that the cooperation with the Indo-Pacific countries is being expanded.

Germany has in recent months started working on cutting down its dependency on China especially in critical areas. And following the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, European nations have started focusing more on their defence spending and are also rallying to the West led cause in the Indo-Pacific.

Under the leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz the European nation has already started working towards expanding its partnership with countries including Japan, New Zealand, Australia and South Korea.