First ever fixed wing commercial aircraft from HAL achieves major milestone

State owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has achieved a major success in the trials of its commercial aircraft Hindustan-228 (VT-KNR) aircraft.

For the DGCA `Type Certification’ the HAL on Sunday carried out the Ground Run and Low Speed Taxi Trials (LSTT) successfully as part of the country’s 75th Independence Day anniversary celebrations at its facility in Kanpur.

Why is DGCA Type Certification important?

This certification will help the HAL to get an international certification for the aircraft undergoing critical trials. According to HAL, the Hindustan-228 (VT-KNR) aircraft complies with the latest FAR 23 certification requirements.

HAL Division in Kanpur & Hindustan-228 (VT-KNR) aircraft

The Transport Aircraft Division based at Kanpur has been responsible for the trainer and transport aircraft for its defence customers. It has now ventured in the field of commercial aircraft manufacturing of Hindustan-228. This commercial aircraft is indigenous and will help in the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN) of the government.

The state and civil authorities can use this made in India aircraft for their intra and inter-state connectivity. HAL will provide support in training, logistics and maintenance.

More about the commercial aircraft

According to HAL, this Hindustan-228 (VT-KNR) aircraft is a 19-seat multirole utility aircraft.

It can be used in various roles including VIP Transport, Para jumping, cloud seeding, aerial surveillance, photography, passenger transport, air ambulance, and in flight inspection roles.

What did HAL say after the successful tests?

According to Sajal Prakash, CEO of HAL’s Accessories Complex, “This is a step forward which will help in strengthening regional air connectivity. The successful test is a major milestone for the first fixed wing civil aircraft which is made in India.”

The aircraft has already achieved the Civil Type Certification from DGCA, which has helped in placing it in the domestic and export market in the 19 seater category. This certification was taken up with DGCA as per CAR-21 subpart B.

So far the Kanpur based division has completed the initial activities including DGCA certification team formation and stipulation of Hindustan-228 Type Certificate basis; DGCA acceptance of Type Certificate application; and ARDC Design Organization extension for Hindustan-228.