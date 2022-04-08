First batch of crew for MH 60R completes training

The first batch of MH 60R ‘Romeo’ aircrew has completed its 10 month long training at Naval Air Station, North Island, San Diego, US. The course undertaken by the aircrew of the Indian Navy included conversion training and other advanced qualifications on MH-60R multi-role helicopters (MRH), earlier this month.

According to the Indian Navy “the aircrew during its training flew extensively from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron – 41 (HSM 41). And they have achieved day and night deck landing qualification onboard a US Navy Destroyer.”

On its return to India, this crew would be responsible for inducting the versatile ‘Romeo’ into the Indian Navy and enhance offensive roles which includes Anti-ship strike, Anti-submarine Warfare, specialised maritime operations and SAR operations.

Last July, the Indian Navy inducted two Sikorsky MH-60R multi-role helicopters (MRH) to the Indian Navy to keep an eye on the enemy movement. These were handed over by the US Navy in San Diego at the Naval Air Station, North Island.

Indian Navy is getting 24 MH-60R helicopters in a deal worth USD 2.6 billion through the Foreign Military sales (FMS) route and these are being manufactured by the US based Lockheed Martin Corporation. The talk for these helicopters was spearheaded by Dr Vivek Lall, who was then the Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Lockheed Martin.

These helicopters as has been reported earlier will play a very significant role in the Indian Ocean Region where the Chinese presence continues to expand and also in the Indo-Pacific Region.

In 2020, just before the former US President Donald Trump had visited India, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had put its approval for the procurement of these helicopters. The Defence Acquisition Council had approved it in 2018.

The helicopter which will come to India will be modified and will have on board several India Unique Weapons and Equipment and state of the art sensors and avionics.

This helicopter is the naval version of Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk and is a member of the Sikorsky S-70 family and is a fourth generation helicopter and can be loaded with missiles and torpedoes which can be used in anti-submarine warfare. The delivery of all the 24 machines will be completed in five years from the time the contract has been signed.

These will replace the ageing British Sea King helicopters which the Indian Navy is flying.