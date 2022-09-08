First batch of 19 trainees from Dassault skill academy graduate under Skill India initiative

The first promotion of 19 trainees from the “Aeronautical Structure and Equipment Fitter” vocational training programme successfully graduated in June 2022 under the framework of the Dassault Skill Academy in India.

Dassault Aviation agreed to establish a strategic collaboration with the Indian Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship in July 2019 as part of its commitment to supporting the “Skill India” initiative of Prime Minister Modi.

The Government Industrial Training Institute (GITI) in Nagpur, Maharashtra, chose, trained, and awarded diplomas to the first batch of 19 students from December 2019 to the end of June 2022. 90% of them have already been hired by Indian aerospace businesses including TASL, INDAMER, SAFRAN, and DRAL, demonstrating the success of their willingness, diligence, and swagger despite Covid – 19.

Another group of 40 trainees, who will graduate at the end of September after finishing a two-year programme, will be followed by these 19 students. Additionally, a third promotion of 40 students began the programme in August 2022.

In order to help India’s entire aero-defence manufacturing eco-system achieve self-reliance in the design, development, and production of aeronautical equipment and platforms that meet the highest standards in this industry, this vocational training programme aims to develop and nurture a “best-in-class” pool of Indian talents from the public education system.

The goal of this programme is to prepare future educators to spread the programme to other vocational high schools in preparation for a fully Indian autonomous process by the middle of 2024. This programme is being run concurrently with the training of Indian teachers and instructors to replace the French teachers and instructors.

This will help to expand the reach of all students in India who are interested in innovation, technology, and aeronautics and to develop a highly qualified workforce across the entire spectrum of educational levels, from vocational to higher education, supporting the professional aspirations of India’s youth and contributing to the country’s economic prosperity.