Fire breaks out at under-construction Indian Navy warship INS Visakhapatnam; one dead

Published: June 21, 2019 10:44:46 PM

"Fire is confined to second and third deck of the warship. Fire-fighting operation is underway along with Dockyard fire-fighters. Smoke has spread in the warship," Rahangdale said.

Under-construction warship 'Visakhapatnam' caught fire at 5.44 pm. The blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship.

A major fire broke out at an under-construction warship of the Navy at Mazgaon Dockyard here Friday evening in which one person was killed, an official said. “Under-construction warship ‘Visakhapatnam’ caught fire at 5.44 pm. The blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship,” chief of the city fire brigade P S Rahangdale had said earlier.

A defence official said one person, who was trapped inside, was dead. “Bajendra Kumar (23) was brought dead to the hospital,” the Chief Medical officer of state-run JJ hospital said.

