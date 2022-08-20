Financial Express Online Exclusive: ISRO Chairman keen on cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean nations

In an effort to deepen space cooperation with countries across the globe, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has MOUs and mutual cooperation agreements with 61 countries so far and it is increasing. ISRO is keen to establish ground stations in the South American region for downloading remote sensing data for their utilisation and also for the use of India.

In an exclusive interaction with Financial Express Online, Somanath S, Secretary DOS / Chairman ISRO, said, “Connecting with countries of Latin America and Caribbean region is of importance to ISRO, considering the increased interest in space activities there, especially the formation of Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE).”

We would like to showcase the ISRO capabilities in remote sensing, data utilisation of

governance and resources mapping, and connect with Indian industries in the space sector,” ISRO Chairman said.

According to him, “Agreements for space cooperation are already in place with Argentina,

Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. Further engagements with Panama and Dominican Republic are on the anvil. Indian satellite data has been used by Brazil for monitoring Amazon forests since 2009.”

“At ISRO we have developed a mobile app for Mexico for monitoring forest fires. Officials from these countries have undergone training on small satellite building and training on space applications. We have launched satellites for Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Colombia in PSLV.”

Responding to a question if ISRO is working on the JOVE project with Costa Rica, Ecuador, the chairman said “There are no engagements with these countries on this project.”

ISRO & Africa

In Africa, currently many of them are in the nascent stage, setting up their national space agencies, creating space policies and space activities under different scientific establishments.

“It is important for us to engage with them at the agency level and government level for exploring opportunities in satellite application, building space infrastructure in their countries with the support of Indian industries,” he explained.

“African Space agency steered by Egypt is an example. They are also in discussion with many other established space agencies to support them. India has signed space cooperation agreements with Algeria, Egypt, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa and Tunisia,” he said.

ISRO is in discussion with Madagascar and Kenya for space co-operation. And have had engagements with these space agencies through imparting training in microsatellite building, remote sensing applications and the like.