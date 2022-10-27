Fiji to host 12th World Hindi Conference in 2023

Fiji is the first country in the Pacific to hold the 12th World Hindi Conference. The conference is taking place under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Fiji from February 15-17, 2023 and external affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation for the Conference.

Hindi in UN

Responding to a media query, Dr Jaishankar said that the language is being used by UNESCO, in various newsletters, social media and more. “For it to be declared as the official language will take some time,” he added.

Journey of Hindi from India to Fiji

Hindi is taught in primary and secondary schools and Universities of Fiji and Fijian Hindi is enshrined in the constitution of Fiji as an official language.

It started from 1879 to 1916 when the British took Indian labourers to work in the sugarcane fields. The numbers were around 60,000.

The conference will take place in the Fijian city of Nadi and will witness a participation of over 1000 experts of the Indian language; there will be scholars, writers, and more.

On Thursday external affairs minister S Jaishankar, launched the logo and website of the forthcoming event in the presence of MoS V Muraleedharan, and Permanent Secretary of Fijian Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts Anjeela Jokhan.

Hailing the partnership with India, Ms Jokhan stated that Fiji is privileged to be the first country in the Pacific to host the prestigious event.

She added that Fiji Hindi is enshrined in the constitution of her country as one of their official languages. Also the language is compulsory for Indian origin students in primary schools.

So far 11 World Hindi Conferences have been organized in various countries and this time the 12th World Hindi Conference will be organized in Fiji.

Hindi language is very popular in several countries including New Zealand, Fiji, Singapore, Mauritius, among others.