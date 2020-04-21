Fighting COVID-19: OFB ensures regular supplies of medical supplies to states

The flag was done through video conferencing from Kolkota, OFB Headquarters by DGOF and Chairman OFB Hari Mohan.

All the factories under the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) have been working around the clock to ensure full assistance to the government as well as to the health workers across the country. Early Monday morning, the DGOF &chairman flagged off the first consignment of 1000 coverall and 25000 surgical medical masks from Ordnance Clothing Factory Shahjahanpur (OCFS) to HLL Delhi. And, also one lakh surgical medical masks from Ordnance Parachute Factory, Kanpur (OPF) were also flagged off for HLL Delhi.

According to Dr Uddipan Mukherjee Joint Director and PRO, OFB, “Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has pitched in all its resources to help the nation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.”

The OFB which has 40 Ordnance Factories under its wing have all been involved in the process of providing timely help to the civil as well as military establishments the help by the timely supply of life-saving devices, or other medical supplies including hand sanitizers, masks, face shields etc.

Conforming to the ISO Class 3 exposure, it has started supply of coveralls conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards and is manufacturing initial order of 1.10 lakh from HLL Lifecare Limited which is in full swing. This order is expected to be completed in less than 40 days is being handled by five Ordnance Equipment Group of factories which are located at Kanpur, Shahjahanpur, Hazratpur (Firozabad) and Chennai.

According to OFB officials, the present production capacity in these factories is around 800 coveralls a day, however efforts are on to make minimum 1500 each day.

To test the efficacy and to maintain the standards of these coveralls, as has been reported by Financial Express Online last week, three machines approved by the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) are being used.

Till date, the OFB has manufactured 5,870 PPEs which have been distributed to HLL, CMO, Firozabad besides its own hospitals in Ordnance Factories.

Special two-metre tents have been developed by the factories and they have already been supplied to the different state government and are being used for a medical emergency, screening, hospital triage and quarantine purposes. These are made up of waterproof fabric, mild steel and aluminium alloy.

So far 420 tents of different types have been distributed to Odisha State Medical Corporation, Joly Grant Hospital in Dehradun, DMA, Arunachal Pradesh and Punjab Police, Chandigarh.

More than 1,11,405 masks which includes 38,520 3-ply medical masks have been manufactured with their own resources and supplied to different state authorities.

A team of experts was sent in to help the government of Telangana and has repaired 53 ventilators and also given to TSIMDC.

Besides the supply of 7,500 litres of sanitizers against an order of 28,000 litres from HLL, another 15,000 litres are ready to be supplied.

Overall from day one, the OFB has manufactured 60,230 litres of sanitizers which have been distributed to units of HLL at Indore, Belgavi, Thiruvananthapuram, Central Railways, MECL, Nagpur district administration, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Cantonment Board Willington, DM Nagpur, DRM Solapur, and also their own hospitals.

Two test facilities for blood penetration test have been established, one at Chennai and another at Kanpur.