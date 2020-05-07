Fighting COVID-19: Indian Navy’s PPE gets certification by INMAS

The PPE passed with 6/6 Synthetic blood penetration resistance test pressure at INMAS. (Image: Indian Navy)

Designed and produced by the Indian Navy, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) after successfully completing tests INMAS (Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences) Delhi, a DRDO organization, is set to start mass production. “INMAS has recently been given the additional task of testing and giving certification for PPE. These PPEs are going to be used in clinical COVID-19 situations at the Naval Facilities as well will be handed over to the local authorities who are fighting the spread of the global pandemic,” said the Indian Navy.

Despite the bulk production of the PPEs by the OFB and DRDO lab testing the final product, the huge shortage of PPE in the market is of serious concern. This impacts the well-being and availability of the Healthcare Workforce, apart from adversely impacting their security and morale.

A team formed by the Innovation Cell, Institute of Naval Medicine, Mumbai and the Naval Dockyard Mumbai has collaborated to design and produce the PPE. collaborated to design and produce PPE.

The PPE passed with 6/6 Synthetic blood penetration resistance test pressure at INMAS. The government has mandated minimum 3/6 and above level as per ISO 16603 standard. And after getting approval is getting ready for mass production.

More about the PPE designed by the Indian Navy: