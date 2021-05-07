Fight against COVID: Bangladesh sends Remdesivir Injections; Op Samudra Setu continues

There is a huge shortage of Remdesivir in India and Bangladesh sent these injections manufactured by the BEXIMCO Pharmaceuticals of that country. (Images: Indian Navy and Indian Army)

As part of Dhaka’s promised medical help to India, on Thursday (May 6, 2021), Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Towfique Hasan handed over 10,000 Remdesivir vials to the Indian authorities. These were handed over at the Indian border port of Petrapole. This was part of the first consignment from Bangladesh to India.

The medical aid from that country includes medicines and health protection items that will be used to fight the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. There is a huge shortage of Remdesivir in India and Bangladesh sent these injections manufactured by the BEXIMCO Pharmaceuticals of that country.

Update on Op Samudra Setu II continues and relief efforts by Indian Navy

Indian Navy warships are ferrying critical medical oxygen from various countries all the way from Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

INS Kochi, INS Tabar and INS Trikand are on their way towards Mumbai and are ferrying Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and other associated medical equipment from Persian Gulf.

All three warships — INS Kochi and INS Tabar departed Kuwait and INS Trikand departed Doha on Thursday (May 6, 2021) and are carrying on board seven 20 tons (140 tons) liquid oxygen tanks and 1400 oxygen cylinders.

Also, INS Kolkata and INS Airavat are already enroute from Kuwait and Singapore with more than 4000 oxygen cylinders, two 20 MT (40 Tons) oxygen filled containers and eight oxygen tanks.

INS Talwar has already docked at port of New Mangalore in Karnataka with the first consignment of 54 tons liquid oxygen tanks from Bahrain.

What is the Navy doing on land?

The Indian Navy has sent medical teams to various locations in the country to help the frontline medical teams at COVID designated hospitals across the country and provide assistance to the civil administration.

These include COVID hospitals which have been established at New Delhi, Patna, Ahmedabad and Kavaratti island for providing aid to the civil population.

Another 26 member medical team with seven doctors, two nursing officers, two paramedics and 15 Battle Field Nursing Assistants (BFNA), have been airlifted from Eastern Naval Command to help at Dhanvantari COVID hospital, Ahmedabad.

So far Indian Navy has sent 58 doctors, 30 nursing officers, 64 medical assistance and 62 Battle Field Nursing Assistance (BFNAs) who are already assisting at other locations.

Indian Army mobilises two field hospitals by air

Late Thursday evening, the Indian Army mobilized two field hospitals from the North East by air. They have been airlifted to Patna to help the local administration to fight COVID-19.

What will they do?

According to the Indian Army these field hospitals, which include medical specialists, medical officers, nursing and support staff will help in setting up a 500 bedded hospital at ESI Patna. These will also include 100 ICU beds too.

In the next two days the Indian Army is planning to airlift additional specialists, medical officers, nursing staff as well as trained Infantry Battlefield Nursing Assistants.

COVID Management Cell

A cell has been set up by the Indian Army which will help to bring in greater efficiency in coordinating real time responses to address the rise in COVID cases across the country.

This Cell will be under a Director General rank officer who will report directly to the Vice Chief of Army Staff and will help in coordinating multiple facets of staffing and logistics support.

Indian Army mobilises its resources

At various hospitals across the country additional doctors, including specialists, super specialists and paramedics, have already been deployed by the Indian Army. Also, the Ministry of Defence has decided to extend the term of Short Service Commissioned doctors of the Armed Forces Medical Services till the end of the year.

Additional contractual staff have been temporarily hired in 51 high-pressure ECHS polyclinics for night duty for three months to cater to the requirements of the veterans and their dependents. Also, to assist the local administration Army medical personnel have been deployed at Ahmedabad and at Patna, and for hospital management battlefield-nursing assistants (BFNAs) have been provided to Patiala administration.

It has helped in setting up 100 beds each at Lucknow and Prayagrajto which will be be used for COVID cases. A 40-bedded isolation facility has been set up along with ambulances at Sagar, in addition to the 100 beds each at Bhopal & Jabalpur and 40 beds at Gwalior.

Also, 100 beds have been provided at Barmer in Rajasthan, a 50-bed isolation facility in Namkum, Jharkhand and 60 ICU beds have been provided at Pune and 20 at Kamptee.