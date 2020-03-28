Fight against COVID-19: Indian Army fully prepared, says Army Chief

The training, exercises and other routine activities will be re-scheduled, however, their postponement does not impact the efficiency of the army, Army Chief Naravane said.

To prevent the negative effects of the coronavirus, the next few weeks are crucial, cautions the Indian Army Chief. According to General MM Naravane, “Combating the COVID-19 is being taken aggressively and extreme precautions are being taken and preparations are going on to support the Civil administration when required.”

“What is happening now is just the preparatory stage of the COVID-19 and all efforts are being made to control this virus from making a firm base,” he said.

“The Indian Army is in a complete state of preparedness and are preparing for stringent countermeasures,” he added. The chief who has been not only reviewing the situation on a daily basis has also been visiting the quarantine facilities set up by the Indian Army and has been in touch with the commanders and the PSOs regularly.

Besides setting up the COVID-19 helplines Command wise, the army has also been pitching in by issuing advisories and instruction on how to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

If need be the Quick Reaction Medical Teams (QRMTs) are on a six-hour standby notice at different levels to help the civil administration.

Keeping the borders safe

According to the chief despite the fight against COVID-19, the Indian Army is keeping the borders safe and ensuring that there is no effect on the operational preparedness.

He also stated that the Army is ensuring that there is a restriction in place on the movement of the personnel, all training exercises, postings and conferences stand cancelled. “This to ensure that the COVID-19 does not spread and we are in sync with the advisory issued by the government,” he added.

The training, exercises and other routine activities will be re-scheduled, however, their postponement does not impact the efficiency of the army, he said.

Quarantine facilities at Manesar, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur have been set up where the evacuees from China, Italy and Iran have been treated. Also, Financial Express Online has reported earlier that there are additional locations identified for setting up of wellness/ quarantine facilities. The army has identified dedicated staff to ensure that those quarantined in these facilities are taken care of.

“Studying how the pattern of the virus spreading in other countries over the last three months, there could be an increase in demand for medical services for both infected/ suspected cases. The demand could be from with the Army as well as the civil authorities in the coming days and the Army is getting ready to help the nation,” said the chief.

Instructions have been issued to not only increase the capacity for isolation and surveillance at the base, command hospitals. All the field hospitals have been issued instructions to set up 45 bed isolation facility and 10 bed ICU facility.

If need be the Indian Army has kept around 30 per cent Field Hospitals on standby to construct COVID hospitals.