Fight Against COVID-19: IAF, Indian Navy carry out relief efforts; More global aid arrives

Earlier in the day today, IAF IL-76 aircraft landed at Singapore in the afternoon and will be loaded with 352 empty oxygen cylinders there. Later the transport aircraft will fly back and land at Hindan late in the night. (Photos Credit: IAF)

On Wednesday (May 5, 2021), a C-17 aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF) after taking off from Perth, Australia with four empty cryogenic oxygen containers has reached Chennai. The aircraft had taken off from the Air Force Station Hindan on Tuesday. And after refueling at Chennai the aircraft will head towards Panagarh late night.

Top sources on Wednesday have confirmed to Financial Express that, “All the donor countries are being informed about the distribution of the aid they are sending.”

Without going in to details the source said, “The focus is on O2 cylinders and related materials, also on hospital grade O2 concentrators as well as portable ones.”

Operation Samudra Setu II

Reaching out across the seas – Operation Samudra Setu-II bolsters our oxygen availability. INS Talwar, the first among our ships deployed in the operation, arrives in Mangalore (India) from Bahrain. 2 liquid oxygen cryogenic containers of 20 MT each on board. pic.twitter.com/2fCaI0C8n9 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 5, 2021

The first ship of Op Samudra Setu II, INS Talwar, has entered the port of New Mangalore in Karnataka with 54 tons liquid oxygen from Bahrain.

Indian Naval Ship Airavat (a Landing Ship Tank – Large)-LST (L), has departed Singapore with more than 3600 oxygen cylinders and eight 27 ton oxygen tanks and is homebound.

And, on the Western Seaboard INS Kolkata, which is deployed in Persian Gulf, has departed Kuwait today with two 27 ton oxygen tanks, oxygen bottles & concentrators.

Aid from across the globe

Early morning, the US has sent a shipment of over 81000 vials of Remdesivir which has arrived in Mumbai early today. And more is expected to arrive soon. According to sources the American country Gilead which holds the patent has plans to send almost 450,000 vials and more will arrive.

“The Indian missions are working round the clock making efforts to ensure that we can get these critical materials,” a source confirmed to Financial Express Online.

Germany has loaded big oxygen production plant on board A400M military transport plane. This will arrive in New Delhi in a day’s time.

Military Hospitals

According to the Indian Army around 15 per COVID beds in select military hospitals is expected to be opened to the civilian population.

Towards this, around 50 Armed Forces Medical Services hospitals have been identified which will be offering treatment to civilians on a referral basis from the civil administration. This has been approved by the Ministry of Defence.

The facilities identified are from the 50 Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) which will be treating the civil COVID-19 patients and this depends on the availability of beds as well as other protocols.

What are the protocols to be followed?

Those civilians seeking beds in the designated Military Hospitals are expected to get a referral from the chief medical officer, then a requisition has to be sent to the collector.

After which they will forwarded to the local military authority, and depending on the availability of beds a patient will admission.

According to reports, the Army chief General MM Naravane last week had said that the force is setting up temporary hospitals across the country. And the Indian Army has also opened up its facilities for treating the civilians wherever possible.

What is the Indian Army doing?

The Indian Army on Sunday had clarified that the Ministry of Defence has allowed 50 AFMS hospitals to take in civil patients after following stringent protocols and ensuring availability of beds. These 50 AFMS hospitals include 42 Army, five Air Force and three Navy hospitals (these are either dedicated or mixed COVID Hospitals).

As has been reported earlier, the defence Minister Rajnath Singh had announced emergency powers for the services which would help in expediting critical procurement required for the building of additional infrastructure to deal with the surge of COVID-19 positive cases.

The three services have been putting their resources to help in creating medical facilities.

The veteran community has been assured by the Army that they will be given priority and they won’t face any restrictions related to treatments or consultations.