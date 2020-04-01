Fight against COVID-19: All hands-on board! Rajnath Singh urges all organizations to assist civilian authorities

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh reviewing efforts being undertaken to contain Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Chief of Defence Staff General Staff General Bipin Rawat via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

At a review meeting called by defence minister Rajnath Singh, has asked all the three services and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) as well as Defence PSUs to double up their efforts to help the civil administration to fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Through video-conference, each service outlines the tasks they have undertaken and the steps to help the civil authorities. Updating the minister of the steps Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said that around 9000 new hospital beds were available for COVID-19 patients.

The Indian Army has already identified hospitals which will deal just with the COVID-19 patients and around 9000 hospital beds are available. So far almost 1,000 evacuees from various countries have been are quarantined at facilities including — Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Chennai, Manesar, Hindan and Mumbai. And the quarantine period of the travellers is expected to be over by April 7.

According to the Army Chief General MM Naravane more than 8,500 doctors and support staff are available to extend necessary assistance to civilian administration and he also updated on the army’s plans to give assistance to neighbouring Nepal in the form of medical equipment to be delivered shortly.

Giving an update on what the Navy has been doing, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh said that “naval ships are on standby and has been extending assistance as required by local civilian administration.”

Due to the lockdown situation in Delhi, the Indian Navy air lifted a shipment of 60,000 face masks ordered by Indian Medical Association, Goa to offset the shortfall in the state.

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) has taken several measures and is prepared and equipped to assist the civil society. According to the Indian Navy around ten teams of BattleField Nursing Assistants (BFNA) are on standby. Also, one of its training units at Kochi has been turned into Corona Care Centre (CCC) for 200 Indian citizens who have been airlifted and are being quarantined there.

Said Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria that the Air Force planes conducted several sorties within the country in the last five days to transport approximately 25 tonnes of medical supplies. He said critical operational work is continuing while ensuring all necessary precautions.

The supplies have airlifted nearly 25 Tons of essential medical supplies from Delhi, Surat, Chandigarh to Manipur, Nagaland and the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. These include medical supplies like Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Hand sanitizers, surgical gloves, thermal scanners and medical personnel.

Also, the IAF has been playing a very critical role and has been airlifting of COVID test samples from the Union Territory of Ladakh to Delhi and for this C-17, C-130, An-32. AVRO & Dornier aircraft of IAF are put in service.

According to Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy 50,000 litres of sanitizers made by DRDO labs were supplied to various security entities, including Delhi Police and another one lakh litres were supplied all over the country.

According to the DRDO chief, “A five-layered nanotechnology face mask N99 is being made on a war footing; 10,000 have already been made and the production per day will be raised to 20,000. The premier agency has also supplied 40,000 other face masks to Delhi Police. Besides the masks and the sanitizers, DRDO is also engaged in a minor modification of ventilators which could be modified to hold four patients at the same time.

While the NCC cadets are in the process of being mobilized, the DG AFMS Lt Gen Anup Banerji has said that necessary equipment has been procured and dispatched to various hospitals and the retired health professionals have also been kept in readiness to volunteer their services.

Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) is also engaged in manufacturing hand sanitisers, face masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). .