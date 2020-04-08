Fight against Coronavirus: Trump praises Modi; Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla talks to his US counterpart

Today’s telephone call follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s call with President Donald Trump on April 4th.

Top officials of India and the US on late Wednesday discussed ways to further enhance their cooperation to counter and control the coronavirus pandemic, including through the development of novel therapies and prophylactics against COVID-19.

Top sources told Financial Express Online that Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and the US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun had a telephone conversation. “The focus of the discussion between the two top officials was related to the availability of essential medicines, diagnostic and medical equipment, and sharing of best practices/information,” the source informed.

Today’s telephone call follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call with President Donald Trump on April 4th and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s conversation with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this week.

Leaders and officials of the two countries have been exchanging views on the current situation related to the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and associated challenges.

On Tuesday, the government had lifted the ban on Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) after US President Donald Trump requested PM Modi to export the drug to help in America’s fight against the global pandemic.

So far, as per the NYT, the number of deaths in the US related to COVID-19 is 12,956; while those infected are around 397,754. While the US requested India for HCQ, the Trump administration earlier this week announced an aid of $ 2.9 million to India to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Once India lifted the partial ban on the export of Hydroxychloroquine, President Trump praised Prime Minister Modi and announced that the US had bought 29 million doses for treating the affected people.

In the backdrop of President Trump earlier threatening retaliation if supplies were held back, India had on Tuesday morning called for the depoliticisation of export of key drugs needed for controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Responding to media queries, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs had said that given the enormity of the COVID-19 pandemic, India had always maintained that the international community must display strong solidarity and cooperation.

India has announced that the export of HCQ will be allowed to those countries first which are affected severely, countries in the whole neighbourhood, and then evaluation will be done regarding other countries who have also asked for this drug.