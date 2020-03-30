Fight against Coronavirus: OFB starts distributing food to the needy and delivers more masks, sanitizers

“This is being funded through the Social Responsibility Fund of SAF where a small contribution of 0.1% is donated by all employees voluntarily every month and deducted from salary,” says Mukherjee. (OFB image)

Small Arms Factory (SAF) located in Kanpur has planned to distribute 500 food packets daily within the jurisdiction of Armapore Police Station to the needy people. SAF is one of the factories under Ordnance Factory Board (OFB).

Dr Uddipan Mukherjee Joint Director and PRO, OFB told Financial Express Online “With the assistance of the factory volunteers and the local civil administration, the whole exercise will continue throughout the month of April keeping in mind the enhanced period of need.”

Who is funding this distribution of food packets?

“This is being funded through the Social Responsibility Fund of SAF where a small contribution of 0.1% is donated by all employees voluntarily every month and deducted from salary,” says Mukherjee.

“The OFB is prepared to do this for the entire lockdown period and beyond, keeping in mind the enhanced period of need.”

And, “In this critical hour of humanitarian crisis DGOF & Chairman has appealed to all the employees and staff and officers to contribute two days basic salary to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF),” he adds.

Update on the medical supplies

Besides the distribution of the food packets to the needy, the General Manager of Ordnance Clothing Factory Shahjahanpur handed over masks and hospital gown to the District health officer locally.

The OFB has also got an order for 13000 litres of Sanitizers to fight against COVID-19.

“The factories under the OFB have commenced manufacture of Sanitizers for Hindustan Latex Limited,” Mukherjee adds,

The hand sanitizer order is in addition to the recently delivered consignment which was manufactured by High Explosives Factory, Pune for Ordnance Factory Ambernath, to be used in the quarantine facilities created there.

Another factory under OFB has been manufacturing three-ply masks using the available raw material to meet the acute shortage of masks.

To ensure that OFB helps in this fight against COVID-19, the OFB in the last one week has taken a series of important decisions. In a special Board Meeting, more purchasing powers have been given to the Senior General Managers and General Managers.

“This would ensure the all the factories under OFB in this time of humanitarian crisis are able to help in meeting the demand for medical materials and deliver on time,” explained a senior officer.

Special tasks teams have also been set up which are monitoring the delivery of the critical medical items and their quality.