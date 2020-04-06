Fight against Coronavirus: After ventilators, masks and sanitizers, OFB makes special tents for medical use

Several factors under OFB are working round the clock to ensure that in this critical fight against COVId-19 across the country, hand sanitizer as well as other medical supplies are delivered in record time.

Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has pitched in all its resources to help the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Ordnance Equipment Factory Kanpur has come out with a cost-effective solution for the creation of isolation wards in the fight against COVID-19, which is made of fabric Poly Viscos 410 gsm and is waterproof. These tents come in two sizes — 2meters and 4 meters. Confirming this to Financial Express Online, Dr Uddipan Mukherjee Joint Director and PRO, OFB, said that “This special tent can be used for a medical emergency, medical screening, hospital Triage and quarantine purposes.” Besides holding patients there is enough space for the medical equipment too.

According to Mukherjee, “The government of Arunachal Pradesh has received the first batch of 50 tents for COVID-19 patients by General Manager Ordnance Equipment Factory Kanpur. Other state governments are also keen on getting these special medical tents.”

Hand Sanitizer

Several factors under OFB are working round the clock to ensure that in this critical fight against COVId-19 across the country, hand sanitizer as well as other medical supplies are delivered in record time.

Also read: Check Coronavirus latest updates here:

Developed and produced as per WHO standards, OFB has received a requirement of 13,000 litres from HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL). This has been designated as the nodal agency by the government for centralised procurement.

“While the first batch of 1,500 litres of the sanitizer was sent of March 31, on April 4, Cordite Factory Aruvankadu, Tamil Nadu under OFB delivered another batch of 3564 litres of Sanitizer delivered to HLL Lifecare Limited. Today, Opto Electronics Factory, Dehradun has donated 2500 nos bottles (100 ml each) of Hand sanitizer and 1000 Masks to the government of Uttarakhand,” said the top OFB official.

To meet the country’s requirement, two more factories — Ordnance Factory (OF) Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh) and OF Bhandara (Maharashtra), with a capacity to produce 3000 litres of sanitizers on daily basis, are ready with bulk production.

Coverall and Masks

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Ordnance Equipment Factories, Kanpur, Shahjahanpur, Hazratpur (Firozabad) and Chennai are busy in developing coverall and masks and have also organised special heat sealing machines for these special protective garments.

These are then being tested at Defence Research & Development Establishment, Gwalior.

The masks are getting tested at South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) in Coimbatore. After passing the tests, the bulk production of overalls between 5,000 to 6,000 pieces per week has started. Approved by SITRA, three machines have been developed for testing the efficacy of these overalls and masks.

Ventilators

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) at the request of Ministry Health and Family Welfare, in the next two months will manufacture and supply 30,000 ventilators for ICUs. Designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and later improved upon by M/s Skanray, Mysore.

As has been reported by the Financial Express Online last week, OF Medak has been called in to undertake the repair of ventilators in various hospitals in Hyderabad.