FE Exclusive: ‘TE Connectivity’s Aerospace Defence and Marine will provide more local solutions to the defence sector’

On the eve of launching Radio Over Fibre Product, which is critical for converting RF signals over long distance, Bengaluru based TE Connectivity’s Aerospace Defence and Marine (ADM) says that the company focuses on end-to-end solutions and provides solutions that powers not just electric vehicles but also aircraft and digital factories. This company has two sites which are into manufacturing critical defence components under the `Make in India’ initiative. And has plans to unveil their RFoF (RF over Fibre) module on Tuesday (Feb 14, 2023). These are used for converting the RF signals over long distance and these are used in Antenna remoting, SAT Com systems, Radar, and EWS.

For decades, “TE Connectivity has served defence customers and a wide range of applications from ground vehicles to military aircraft, naval marine and space. TE Connectivity’s portfolio of sub-assemblies features the latest in materials science and product design standards,” says Rajesh Aravind, Director & General Manager, Aerospace, Defence & Marine Business.

Following are excerpts from an interaction:

How is TE Connectivity contributing to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative for defence manufacturing?

TE Connectivity’s Aerospace Defence and Marine (ADM) business unit has been present in India for over 15 years. Our ADM business unit has two manufacturing plants in Bangalore, India. While one plant focuses on Connectors & Wiring harness and the other plant focuses on relays. The ADM business unit (Deutsch India Power Connectors) is already named as “Indian Offset Partner” by the Ministry of Defence which will allow us to provide more local solutions to meet offset obligations.

How does TE Connectivity play a role in providing solutions?

India has laid the foundation for domestic defence manufacturing with Union Budget 2023 earmarking 68 percent of the defence budget for domestic equipment, a rise of 10 percent from FY22. As a global leader in interconnection systems, providing solutions that power electric vehicles, aircraft, and digital factories, we see this as an exciting opportunity to participate in India’s ‘Atmanirbhar’ mission towards becoming self -reliant in defence manufacturing.

In line with the government’s plan of raising local manufacturing worth USD 22Bn by 2025, our Aerospace Defence and Marine (ADM) business unit focuses on serving Indian customers with End-to-End solutions. Our leading-edge products and innovative solutions will help build design capabilities, testing capabilities & world class manufacturing capabilities. Self-reliance in defence manufacturing will be a key aspect in India’s USD 5 Trillion-dollar economy goal.

How can TE play a pivotal role in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem?

TE Connectivity is already a trusted partner in providing cutting edge solutions for various defence programs. We are in a unique position to bring world class technologies & products to India. By leveraging our strong local presence, TE Connectivity is well equipped to provide complete local solutions in terms of design, manufacturing and understanding local market requirements.

For critical defence components, every millimetre makes a difference and that’s why defence equipment needs to be lighter, faster, and robust. For decades, we have been serving defence customers with a wide range of applications from ground vehicles to military aircraft, naval marine and space. Our product portfolio of sub-assemblies features the latest in materials science and product design standards.

TE’s overall growth and expansion plans in the ADM business vertical.

India is one of the key markets for the company’s ADM business unit. Considering the defence market growth planned in the future, we are investing in lab capabilities and manufacturing investments for new product lines. These investments will help us cater towards the growing needs of local manufacturing requirements from various government programs. More product lines and capabilities are planned in near future like machining and other manufacturing capabilities considering the future growth of defence eco system in India which will expand local market coverage with Indigenous solutions.