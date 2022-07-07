FE Exclusive | Future of PPP in defence is bright, and a shining example of AatmaNirbhar Bharat: DRDO Chief

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has more than 50 laboratories across the country. All these laboratories are engaged in developing defence technologies in various sectors including combat vehicles, missiles, naval systems, advanced computing, aeronautics and armaments. And in over six decades this premier organisation has been contributing in the development of key military platforms and weapons for the three services.

Keeping in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence DRDO has been constantly working on futuristic technologies in the ecosystem and the sector like drones and anti-drone technology, robotics, cyber security, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and asymmetric technologies.

Now the focus is to help make India self-reliant in military technology with the joint cooperation with the private industry, academia, start-ups, MSMEs.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy talks with Huma Siddiqui in New Delhi and shares updates on various projects DRDO is working on.

Following are excerpts:

There are around 88 projects that come under the Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) policy. What is the status of some of them including the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS)?

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) crossed a major milestone by successfully completing the validation trials between April 26 and May 2 this year at Pokhran Field Firing Range, wherein it met the specifications of the Army. ATAGS was developed along with industry partners, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Bharat Forge Ltd, and active participation of other industries. The reliability of both the guns has been validated by firing multiple rounds in various zones, including burst, intense & sustained modes. Both the industries are today poised to take up production in large quantities.

The future of public private partnerships in defence is very bright and a shining example of AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative. All other projects with industries as DcPP are also progressing well. For example Indigenously developed Automatic Chemical Agents Detector and Alarm (ACADA) has been successfully developed through and inducted on Indian Naval ships along with industry partner M/s L&T .

Various kinds of bridges viz. 5M, 10m, modular bridges have been developed with industry like L&T and these systems have been successfully evaluated and inducted. Now private industry is also involved in development of missiles, bombs etc as DcPP. For example Bombs & VSHORAD by Adani group, Guided Pinaka & Grenade by Economic Explosives Ltd and ATAGS by Bharat Forge Ltd. Similarly, M/s BDL is the DcPP for Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW). The weapon has been realised and its integration on fighters of IAF is underway. Further, M/s BDL is also the DcPP for Advanced Light Weight Torpedo (ALWT).

There are talks that DRDO labs are working on increasing the distance of some of the missiles that have successfully completed tests. Is that correct?

Increasing the range of missiles is always good as it improves the capability. DRDO is continuously looking for advanced technologies to improve upon the capabilities of existing missiles. The research into propulsion technologies, types of fuels, navigation and control systems is a continuous ongoing effort to improve the performance of indigenous systems and weapons.

The Air independent Propulsion (AIP) is one big issue for Project 75. What is the status of the same and when can it be fitted on the boats which will start coming up for retrofits?

The AIP system has been developed by DRDO’s Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL), Ambernath. This is based on Fuel Cell and other technologies have been developed in the country.

It has successfully gone through the mandatory requirement of a ground test for 14 days. Now the next step is to make a version to be fitted into the submarine. So, we need to make a plug and then incorporate it in the P-75 (Scorpene class submarine). We have started the work for developing the plug integrating it into the submarine.

What is the current status of Exoskeleton? Are you in talks with the private sector companies, as many claim they already have this technology?

Military exoskeleton is an emerging technology with low Technology Readiness Level (TRL) worldwide. Most of the exoskeleton available is for rehabilitative purposes. Military exoskeleton on the other hand requires non-obstructive movements while providing calibrated assistive forces. Various configurations of passive and active powered lower and upper extremity exoskeleton for augmentation applications are in various stages of development. DRDO is working with industry and academia to pursue the development.

What is the update on the Light Battle Tanks and other vehicles for the Indian Army?

The Light Battle tank is being developed by DRDO. Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai is leading the project and design is complete based on the requirements of Indian Army and M/s L&T is involved as DcPP. In respect of other vehicles, supply order has been placed on Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI) by the Ministry of Defence for manufacture and supply of 118 Nos of Arjun Main Battle Tank Mk IA, developed by DRDO. The WhAP vehicle developed by DRDO is also being produced by Tata Motors Limited for supply to the Indian Army.

In robotics – what is DRDO doing that can be shared with private sector companies for armed forces?

DRDO is working on many technologies in the area of robotics for the armed forces, which can be shared with the private sector as per our Transfer of Technology (ToT) guidelines.

Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), the Bengaluru based premier laboratory is developing technologies for various autonomous unmanned vehicles and robotic platforms. It includes, ground vehicle, underwater vehicle and small flying platforms.

CAIR is also working on perception technologies for giving intelligence to various unmanned vehicles and robotics platforms using multi-modal sensing including vision, LIDAR, RADAR etc. These technologies enable the system to perceive the environment and interact with it to achieve mission goals.

Development of cognitive architecture to realize complex mission objectives with autonomous robotic platforms is also being done by CAIR. Many of these technologies have been transferred to Indian industry. This includes Multi Agent Robotic System (MARS) consisting of a heterogeneous team of mobile robots, a multi-agent robotic framework and AI-enabled perception, planning and navigation algorithms. There are some technologies for which work has been initiated for ToT to Indian industry namely an autonomous all-terrain unmanned ground vehicle for surveillance and patrolling applications.

DRDO’s R&DE (E) Pune has also been working on remotely operated vehicles. This includes the ROV Daksh and Mini Daksh which are designed for IED identification and handling as well as reconnaissance activities such as CBRN contamination monitoring etc. Private Industry is playing an important role in the robotics research ecosystem, and DRDO is partnering with them at various stages of developmental life cycle.

Is DRDO focusing on special clothing for soldiers in high altitude?

Yes, the Indian Army has been importing extreme cold weather clothing for use in high altitude regions and it is important to ensure that these are indigenously manufactured. DRDO has designed the Extreme Cold Weather Clothing System (ECWCS), which is ergonomically designed modular technical clothing with improved thermal insulation and physiological comfort based on the insulation required at various ambient climatic conditions in Himalayan regions during different levels of physical activity. The ECWCS embodies physiological concepts related to reduction in respiratory heat and water loss, unhindered range of motions and rapid absorption of sweat while providing waterproof, windproof features with adequate breathability and enhanced insulation as well as strength features required for high altitude operations. The ECWCS is suitable to be used in temperature ranges of +15o Celsius to -60o Celsius.

DRDO has handed over the technology to 5 different Indian companies in Dec 2021, and indigenously developed ECWCS will be available for induction by Armed Forces this year.