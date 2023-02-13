FE Exclusive | F-21’s industrial offering will put India at epicentre of world’s largest fighter production, says Lockheed Martin chief

The current and future state of warfare is and will be around gathering and sharing information across multiple domains ― air, space, land, sea, and cyber ― to make effective war fighting decisions as quickly as possible. US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin is focused on offering F-21 fighter jet for Indian Air Force’s 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) requirement. The company which has been present in India for a long time is investing in Skill India, Make in India and much more.

“Our focus at the show will be to exhibit our advanced security platforms and capabilities from across the Lockheed Martin Corporation,” William L Blair, Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin India, tells Financial Express Online in an exclusive interaction on the sidelines of Aero-India 2023, in Bangalore.

Following are excerpts:

114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) is back in news. What is the company offering on F-21?

Lockheed Martin is offering an unprecedented Make in India opportunity and a true win-win for India and the United States through our proposal to build the F-21 in India to fulfil the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) 114-fighter aircraft requirement. We are confident the F-21 is the best solution to meet IAF’s capability needs, provide unparalleled Make in India industrial opportunities, and accelerate India-US cooperation on advanced technologies, including but not limited to fighter aircraft. An F-21 partnership would integrate India into the world’s largest and most successful fighter aircraft ecosystem – a USD $165 billion market.

The F-21 would serve as a force multiplier for the IAF with an unmatched capability-to-cost ratio compared to the competition. In addition, the F-21 is equipped with state-of-the-art systems and sensors that would allow the IAF to detect, track and engage multiple targets in a contested environment.

The F-21 will be able to integrate across these domains and across Indian services to provide current and future relevance. Our F-21 offer is also “Made in India” which addresses the goals of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” while providing India with an improved security cooperation relationship with the United States. Furthermore, the F-21’s industrial offering will put India at the epicentre of the world’s largest fighter production and sustainment market creating thousands of new highly skilled jobs in India.

Focus is on Atmanirbhar in Defence: Is the company ready to share technologies related to building the aircraft here?

We have been investing in building capability in-country in advance of the fighter aircraft competition and as a show of confidence in Indian industry signed MoUs with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to explore industrial opportunities to generate jobs and economic benefits in support of “Make in India and Start-Up India” initiatives, as well as in support of India’s air power mission.

Lockheed Martin formally recognized our joint venture, Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) as a potential future co-producer of fighter wings in December 2021. The in-country manufacturing of one of the most technologically complex aerostructures — a fuel-carrying 9G, 12,000 hour, interchangeable/replaceable fighter wing demonstrates our company’s degree of confidence in our relationships with our partners in India.

Lockheed Martin and TLMAL signed an agreement to develop a fighter wing prototype in 2018. Through this prototype project, TLMAL demonstrated the capability to perform detailed part manufacturing and delivery of a fully compliant representative fighter aircraft wing shipset. This achievement further strengthens Lockheed Martin’s partnership with India; and supports its F-21 offering for procurement of 114 new fighter aircraft — exclusively for India and the Indian Air Force — by providing additional indigenous production capability.

There is already a joint venture in place — if you win the contract how do you plan to execute it?

The MRFA contracting structure will be driven by requirements laid down by the IAF, and this will in turn drive our relationships with Tata Advanced Systems Limited and other Indian industries for F-21. Lockheed Martin has forged a 10+ year partnership with the Tata Group through our two joint ventures – TLMAL and Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd. (TSAL). The joint ventures will play a significant role if F-21 is selected.

Some components are being made in India. What more are you planning to make here locally for the global market?

We see tremendous opportunity in India to build on our foundation here expanding in multiple domains including air, land, sea, cyber and space to meet the customers’ mission needs. For Lockheed Martin, India provides opportunities to not just partner with the government in modernizing the country’s armed forces but also to contribute to the country’s society and economy.

Our TLMAL joint venture was established in Hyderabad over a decade ago. The facility produces major aerostructure components for the C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft. TLMAL is the sole supplier of these components to Lockheed Martin and is an integral part of our global supply chain. To date, almost 200 C-130J empennages have been manufactured at TLMAL and delivered to Lockheed Martin, with installation on Super Hercules for 15 (current and pending) C-130J operators.

TSAL, our joint venture in Hyderabad between Tata and Sikorsky, manufactures aerospace components for commercial helicopters and aircraft and has expanded to include aircraft engine components for aerospace industry companies as well. The facility is also fully integrated into the global supply chain and bears testimony to our contribution to the development of Indo-US defence industrial partnership. Established over a decade ago, TSAL has delivered 157 S-92 cabins to date.

TSAL has positively impacted India’s defence economy, and the contributions of Hyderabad have helped the S-92 aircraft surpass more than 2 million flight hours. Programs like these create opportunities for knowledge sharing and strategic technology transfer and strengthen the industries of all involved.

At our annual Suppliers Conference in 2021, we announced our intention to seek licenses for some parts of Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod and Infrared Search and Track (IRST21) to be manufactured in India.

Single Versus Twin engine — what is your view on this for IAF?

Every Air Force in the world needs to own a mix of Heavy, Medium, and Light fighter aircraft as all three categories complement each other and can be deployed for disparate roles, in different scenarios to achieve desired outcomes. As the IAF looks at turning a new chapter of its modern history, it seeks a large number of single and twin-engine combat aircraft. With the newly inducted twin-engine Rafales, Tejas and the Su-30MKIs in its inventory, the IAF needs to complement its fleet with a potent day and night-capable, all-weather, multi-role single engine combat aircraft to complete a well-rounded, economic but deadly mix of swing role air superiority fighters.

The F-21 is the perfect complement to India’s current fleet in terms of operational performance. The F-21 offer to the Indian Air Force provides a single engine, low lifecycle cost platform at a Max Take-Off Weight (MTOW). The F-21 has a 30 percent lower lifecycle cost and carbon footprint almost entirely because it is a lighter weight, single-engine aircraft that doesn’t burn as much fuel compared to twin-engine competitors/platforms.

Are you offering the F-35 to India?

Any discussions about the sale of the F-35 to India would take place at the government-to-government level. However, a partnership on the F-21 with Lockheed Martin – the designer and developer of the F-35 – offers the Indian Air Force the clearest potential pathway to the F-35 in the future.

There are reports that there are servicing problems with the MH-60R helicopters. Your comments.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, has delivered the first six MH-60R maritime helicopters to the Indian Navy within just three years. In that same timeframe, the US Navy has trained a squadron of IN pilots using three aircraft in San Diego, California. Introduction of the second batch of three aircraft in Kochi is underway. The balance of the 24 aircraft will be delivered to the US Navy through 2024. For specific questions, we would request you to kindly refer this to the Indian and US Navies since the MH-60R contract is under the Foreign Military Sales program of the US Government.

How many Indian companies is part of your supply chain and your contribution in `Skill India’ initiative?

More than 500 suppliers including over 140 Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) feed into our two joint ventures, TLMAL and TSAL, and have benefited from the vision of Lockheed Martin and Tata working together.

So far, we have generated more than USD $600 million worth of exports by these JVs and produced over $200 million in Indian industry revenues. Lockheed Martin has invested over $100 million in manufacturing equipment, tooling and intellectual property at these JVs. At present, more than 70 Indian suppliers have been integrated into Lockheed Martin’s global supply chain.

As a part of its larger commitment to enhance the growth and development of India’s innovation and startup ecosystem, Lockheed Martin has sponsored and supported the India Innovation Growth Program (IIGP) since 2007. IIGP has supported more than 400 innovators and start-ups with in-depth technology commercialization training and handholding support to commercialize and scale their ventures in India and across the world. The program has generated approximately USD $1 billion in revenue for Indian start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Lockheed Martin is also investing in the future of India through educational efforts that aim to develop the country’s workforce. Since 2016, Lockheed Martin has partnered with Women in Aviation International (India chapter) to advance STEM education for middle and high school students to inspire future generations of scientists, technologists and innovators in India.

Through its partnership with Tata, it offers apprenticeships and on-the-job training that advance opportunities for India’s young workforce. Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited Diversity and Inclusion Program reaches out to women in under-developed regions and gives them opportunities to join the aerospace manufacturing workforce and build their careers.

What are you showcasing during Aero-India? Will it be models or static displays?

We are really excited to participate in Aero India 2023 and reiterate our commitment to supporting the growth of an indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem, advancing the aerospace and start-up ecosystem, and strengthening India’s strategic security and industrial capabilities. We see tremendous opportunity in India’s defence industry — both private and public. Aligned with our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, we look forward to further strengthening our partnerships across the country with companies of all sizes, including MSMEs. Aero India 2023 provides us with an opportunity to spotlight some of our platforms and programs for the country including:

F-21 fighter aircraft cockpit demonstrator; C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft; MH-60R multi-mission helicopter; S-92 helicopter; S-76 helicopter; CH-53K heavy-lift helicopter; and Javelin Weapon System.