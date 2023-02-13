FE Exclusive: C390 arrives in India! Embraer sees MTA RFI as great initiative from Indian Air Force, says CEO Bosco da Costa Junior

Finally, the Brazilian aerospace major Embraer has flown in its C-390 Millennium military multi-mission tactical air transport aircraft. This aircraft according to top company officials will be on static display from Feb 13-17 at Aero-India 2023 in Bengaluru.

The company is also showcasing its P600 AEW&C, A-29 Super Tucano, and the radars & border surveillance solutions.

Speaking with Financial Express Online on the sidelines of the first day of the ongoing show Bosco da Costa Junior, President & CEO, Embraer Defense & Security said that India is a key market for Embraer. And that the company is looking forward to establishing partnerships in the country.

Following are excerpts from an interaction:

There were talks about India looking at C-390 for the Indian Air Force. Is there any update to this?

We are proud to have the C-390 Millennium military multi-mission tactical air transport aircraft at Aero India. Its presence at India’s biggest defence show reflects we are convinced that the aircraft will bring benefits to the Indian Air Force. Embraer sees the MTA RFI as a great initiative from the Indian Government/Indian Air Force and we are eager to engage with the relevant stakeholders to explore how Embraer can contribute to this project.

The C-390 Millennium has shown that it is a versatile force-multiplier in operations with the Brazilian Air Force. Recent numbers from the Brazilian Air Force’s C-390 Millennium fleet have shown a mission completion rate of 99 percent, demonstrating outstanding productivity in its category.

The aircraft is the most modern military tactical transport aircraft, and its multi-mission capabilities offer an unbeatable combination of low operating costs and fast turnaround. The C-390 Millennium carries more cargo (26 tons) compared to other medium sized military cargo aircraft and flies faster (470kts) and further on a standard crew duty day.

The C-390 Millennium can carry out a wide range of missions using the same platform, from Air-to-Air (in-flight) Refuelling (AAR) for fixed & rotary wing aircraft, airborne operations including airdrop, troops & cargo transport, humanitarian missions, medical evacuation, firefighting, and search & rescue; all with simple and rapid reconfiguration between the different configurations. The aircraft was designed to operate on semi-prepared or damaged runways as well as in hostile environments, ranging from hot & humid to cold dry conditions. The C-390 is certified to operate from airfields having an altitude of up to 14,000 ft which can support IAF’s operations from India’s Northern sectors.

What about the Super Tucanos aircraft for India?

The A-29 Super Tucano is the gold standard in its field, combining superior aircraft performance with 21st-century weapons, integrated sensors, and surveillance systems to create a highly effective component of airpower.

In (semi) permissive environments, it becomes more pragmatic and cost effective to fly a Super Tucano than a more costly jet fighter. In addition to combat roles, the aircraft is widely used as an advanced trainer. Its ability to simulate combat missions and upload and download flight data has made it a highly effective training platform. As a genuine multi-mission aircraft, the A-29 is a versatile asset able to provide air forces with a single platform for light attack, armed reconnaissance, close air support, and advanced training, thus optimizing their fleet’s efficiency. More than 15 air forces around the world benefit from its outstanding performance and reliability.

Regarding applicability to India, we strongly believe that Embraer’s multi-role light attack aircraft A-29 Super Tucano is a platform offering much value-added that has significant applicability across the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and border forces like Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), due to the aircraft’s versatility in undertaking a range of missions.

Another dimension to note is that compared to sophisticated attack helicopters, except for the very specialised capabilities that these helicopters possess, the Super Tucano can offer similar capabilities, with better speed and range performance at a fraction of the cost.

Russia-Ukraine War: India is looking to expand its import basket and is also focusing on Self Reliance in the Aerospace & Defence — Is the company interested in working with any local Indian company?

We have collaborated with entities in India, especially around the Netra AEW&C project and through this we understand the Indian defence market’s objectives and vision and recognise that indigenisation is a key element of India’s defence policy. India is a key market for us and we are keen to establish winning partnerships that can further boost India’s capabilities and grow Embraer’s footprint in the country.

Is the company planning to create a supply chain from India for its aircraft under Make in India Initiative?

We are open to this possibility. Embraer has a track record of long-term partnerships with its customers that goes beyond just the supplying of aircraft. As an example, we have signed several MoUs with the aeronautical industries in The Netherlands and South Korea for collaboration in defence programs, including the C-390.

Security systems for Border Security — is the company planning to talk about the Border Security Solutions with the Indian side? Exchanging best practices?

Two of our key capabilities at Aero India are our radars and border surveillance solutions. In April 2022, Embraer and the Brazilian Army embarked on the development and implementation of Phase Two of the Army’s Strategic Programmes for the Integrated Border Monitoring System (SISFRON). This is one of the world’s largest border surveillance projects, which is aimed at protecting Brazil’s borders, covering 16,886 kilometres across ten bordering countries. We are open to exchanges and collaborations where we can share Embraer’s know-how and capabilities regarding border security systems.

Space & IAF: Any plans to convert other aircraft with India for AWACS. And what about the Space Sector?

Embraer has a range of platforms that can be customised to any customer’s needs. The latest of this range of platforms is the P600 AEW&C – a next generation aircraft based on the advanced super midsize Praetor 600 business jet, delivering superior aircraft altitude, extended endurance, a low altitude cabin environment, and advanced fly-by-wire systems. We had a good collaboration with Indian partners and customers in the development of the ERJ145 AEW&C aircraft (Netra) and we look forward to future opportunities.

As a member of BRICS/G20– how can the two countries work together?

This is more for the Brazilian government to comment on but briefly, we see synergies between India and Brazil, and we envision opportunities for Embraer to grow in India and to offer solutions in the diverse fields of Defense & Security, as well as commercial aviation, business aviation and space.