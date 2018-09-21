Fake currency racket busted in Aizawl

The apprehendee in initial enquiry, has stated that the FICN was supposed to be delivered in relation to forthcoming Mizoram State Legislative Assembly election.

Fake currency has been recovered ahead of the Mizoram State Legislative Assembly elections. On receiving specific information, a joint operation was launched by Aizwal Batallion of Assam Rifles along with Special Branch (Narcotics) in Vaivakawn, Aizawl wherein Rs 46,43,500 Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) were recovered.

There were Rs 2000 notes x 2131 and Rs 500 notes x 763. According to the Indian Army one individual Durbajay Reang of Balipipla Forest, Karimganj, Assam was also apprehended. An FIR was lodged for the same. The apprehendee in initial enquiry, has stated that the FICN was supposed to be delivered in relation to forthcoming Mizoram State Legislative Assembly election.

Media reports are also quoting local police sources that the apprehended Durbajay Reang could be a regular offender as he did not have any permanent address.

“He has been on and off at the Naisingpara Bru relief camp in Tripura and at Karimganj district in Assam, He has told us that he stayed at a friend’s place at Republic Veng locality in Aizawl,” police sources have been quoted. Such fake currency rackets have been busted earlier too, especially just closer to the elections in Mizoram.