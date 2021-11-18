  • MORE MARKET STATS

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on three-day visit to Singapore

By: |
Updated: November 18, 2021 12:39 PM

Earlier this morning, Dr Jaishankar met Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.

s jaishankar"Glad to meet @Tharman_s, Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. Good discussion on the international economic situation," Jaishankar tweeted. (File photo: IE)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has arrived here on an official three-day visit during which he will call on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and will hold a series of meetings with other senior ministers, the Indian High Commission said. Earlier this morning, Dr Jaishankar met Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.

“Glad to meet @Tharman_s, Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. Good discussion on the international economic situation,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Related News

“Had a constructive discussion on global and regional economic priorities and the deeper collaborations we must build,” wrote Tharman in a Facebook post on Thursday. Jaishankar will also be speaking on a panel “Greater Power Competition: The Emerging World Order” at the Bloomberg New Economic Forum on Friday. The High Commission said that the external affairs minister arrived here on Wednesday night.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on three-day visit to Singapore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India willing to coordinate with ‘other stakeholders’ for much-needed aid to Afghans
2Insurgencies of the North East (Part II)
3Australia to open new Consulate in Bengaluru; PM to address the first ever Sydney Dialogue