Expanding India’s supply chain capabilities is Boeing’s focus: Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India

Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center (BIETC) in Bengaluru and Chennai undertake complex advanced aerospace work and support Boeing for global engineering growth.

US aerospace manufacturer Boeing’s sourcing from India has quadrupled in the past two years to more than $1 billion from a network of 275+ suppliers. It is one of the US companies present in India pre-Independence.

The company has been present since 1941 when the Indian government lent a Douglas (now Boeing) aircraft to Tata Airlines for the Karachi-to-Baghdad route 1960. Partnering with India for more than 75 years, currently the company employs 3,000 people in India, and more than 7,000 people work with its supply chain partners.

India’s 75th Independence Day & Boeing

“On India’s 75th Independence Day, Boeing remains dedicated to the inspiring progress of the nation and proudly supports its focus towards becoming a leader worldwide in aerospace and defence. Boeing has been a strong partner of Indian aerospace for more than 75 years,” Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India tells Financial Express Online in an exclusive interaction.

Mr Gupte says, “Our partnership with India has only deepened with time and continues to grow as we deliver on common goals to take forward the government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We are focused on expanding India’s supply chain capabilities, accelerating efforts in manufacturing, skill development, and expanding highly skilled engineering and technical footprint in the country.”

“Our team is carrying forward Boeing’s legacy in India by supporting the growing aerospace and defence industry and delivering great products and services to our customers,” he adds.

As has been reported earlier, the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center (BIETC) in Bengaluru and Chennai undertake complex advanced aerospace work and support Boeing for global engineering growth. Also, the US based company’s wholly owned engineering and technology campus is coming up at Bengaluru.

Joint Venture with Tata Group

AH-64 Apache helicopter fuselages in Hyderabad for customers around the globe are being produced by Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, a joint venture with the Tata Group. Recently the joint venture company completed the delivery of the 100th AH-64 Apache helicopter fuselage.

COVID-19 assistance

It is one of the American companies which launched a $10 million emergency assistance package in April 2021 to support India’s COVID-19 response.

Also, as part of its COVID relief efforts, the US based company is working with central and state governments in India, and with international relief organizations to set up hospitals for the COVID-19 patients, organizing vaccination camps, and providing facilities support and medical equipment.

Select milestones of Boeing Company which has been present in India since 1941:

1941 – Indian government lends a Douglas (now Boeing) aircraft to Tata Airlines for the Karachi-to-Baghdad route 1960

1960 – Air India receives delivery of 707-437s

1970 – Indian Airlines inducts the 737 Classic

1971 – Air India takes delivery of its first 747-200B

1993 – Jet Airways begins operations with 737-300s

2005 – SpiceJet begins operations with two 737-800s

2009 – Boeing Research & Technology established in Bengaluru, India

2012 – Air India receives its first 787 Dreamliner

2014 – Delivery of 10 C-17 Globemaster IIIs to Indian Air Force completed

2015 – Eight P-8I aircraft are delivered to the Indian Navy.

2016 – Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) joint venture established

2017 – Boeing Defence India established

2018 – Private airline SpiceJet takes deliveries of its first 737 MAXs

2018 – TBAL delivers its first AH-64 Apache fuselage

2019 – First CH-47 Chinooks and AH-64 Apaches are received by the Indian Air Force and also its 11th C-17 Globemaster III

2020 – An agreement with the company for the acquisition of six AH-64E Apache helicopters for the Indian Army is signed by India

2020 – India receives its first 787-9, delivered to Vistara

2020 – Delivery of 15 Chinooks and 22 Apaches to Indian Air Force completed

2020 – Two specially modified 777-300ER delivered to India for use as Head of State aircraft

2021 – $10 million emergency assistance package to support India’s COVID-19 response

2021 – The 10th P-8I is delivered to the Indian Navy

2021 – TBAL delivers the 100th AH-64 Apache helicopter fuselage