Existing mechanisms to be used to ease the tension with China: Defence Minister Tells the US

In an official release from Ministry of Defence (MoD) the telephone call was made at the request of the US Defence Secretary Esper.

The recent skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China was one of the major issues discussed by the defence minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Dr Mark T Esper during a telephonic conversation on late Friday evening.

According to sources, Singh has during the conversation informed Esper that “The tensions between India and China will be resolved by the use of the `existing bilateral mechanism’ at the LAC.” Friday call is important as it comes close on the heels of the US President Donald Trump offering to play the role of a mediator for easing the tension between the two nuclear powers in Asia.

In an official release from Ministry of Defence (MoD) the telephone call was made at the request of the US Defence Secretary Esper. “Besides talking about their experience of fighting the global pandemic COVID-19, both also exchanged views on the regional developments of shared security interests,” said the official statement.

India refutes that Trump had called to discuss the China issue

Sources confirmed to Financial Express Online that “there has been no recent contact between Prime Minister Modi and the US President Trump.” The last time the two spokes to each other on the phone was in April to discuss the supply of HCQ to that country.

Reports coming from Beijing on Friday indicated that China has rejected the offer made by the US president on the ongoing border stand-off . New Delhi had on Thursday already made it clear that the tension between the two sides will be eased through established mechanisms and diplomatic contacts.

As has been reported earlier, despite the two major statements from the Chinese side, the Indian Army continues to wait to see that translate into action on the ground.

The troops-build up in the Galwan Valley, the Hot Springs area and the ‘Finger’ area of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh continue.

Both India and US also reviewed their existing bilateral defence cooperation and have agreed to expand it further. The US Defence secretary Esper has accepted Singh’s invitation to visit India at the earliest mutual convenience.ence.