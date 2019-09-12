Exercise Yudh Abhyas: Indian and US Armies jointly train in America

During the joint exercise the two sides besides jointly training and planning will also execute series of tactical drills.

Both the Indian and the US armies are jointly training, planning and executing series of well-developed operations for neutralization of threats of varied nature at Joint Base Lewis Mc Chord, Washington, USA. The fortnight-long exercise which started Sept 5-18 is the 15th edition and is part of the ongoing Indo-US defence cooperation, a joint military training. The Assam Regiment from India and the US side is being represented by a company of 5-20 Infantry Battalion.

The curriculum for these exercises is planned in such a way where the participants get familiar with the organisational structure, tactical drills, confidence training, equipment and weapons.

During the joint exercise, the two sides besides jointly training and planning will also execute a series of tactical drills. Such exercises are important as they will help the Indian forces in neutralizing threats that they could face while on duty during the UN Peace Keeping operations.

According to the Indian Army, this is one of the largest joint running military training and defence corporation endeavours between India and the US and is hosted alternatively between the two countries.

Such exercises provide an opportunity to the armed forces of both countries to train in an integrated manner at Battalion level with joint planning at Brigade level.

And, since there are multiple scenarios which are being rehearsed in an effort to understand each other’s organisational structure and battle procedures which would result in a higher degree of jointmanship. This is expected to help them in further facilitating interoperability between the armed forces of both countries to meet any unforeseen contingency across the globe.

Towards the end of the Ex-Yudh Abhyas, both the armies will undertake a joint exercise in an operational setting under a UN mandate.