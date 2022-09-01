Exercise Vostok – 2022: India stays away from maritime component. Sends army troops

An Indian Army contingent of troops from 7/8 Gorkha Rifles is in Russia to participate in the multilateral strategic and command Exercise Vostok – 2022. Starting today for the next seven days (Sept 1-7, 2022) at the training grounds of the Eastern Military District of Russia they will be undertaking joint manoeuvres. These will include firepower exercises, joint field training exercises, and combat discussions and will take place at seven different locations.

This military drill, according to an official statement of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is aimed at coordination and interaction amongst the participating military contingents and observers.

More about the Indian contingent

According to the MoD, these Indian Army Contingent will share practical aspects and also put into practice the validated procedures, drills, and through discussions to practice amalgamation of new technology and also tactical exercises.

Image Credit: Twitter

Russia deploys a large number of troops for this drill

Despite the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russia has deployed a large number of troops to participate in the Vostok 22 military drill. According to reports, Paratroopers, other units including the Air Force, are expected to test their combat readiness which is going to be across 13 military training grounds in that country, the Sea of Okhotsk, the Sea of Japan exercises and the Far Eastern Federal District.

In Russia, India has decided not to be part of the maritime component as it will hurt the sensitivities of Japan. The warships of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) will however be participating in the drill to take place in the Sea of Japan and Sea of Okhotsk.

Other participating countries

Reports indicate almost 50 troops of different militaries, 140 aircraft, 60 warships, and almost five thousand military equipment are participating in the drills. They come from countries like Laos, China, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

The seven day drills have land, air and sea components. However, India has decided to stay away from the maritime component.

Image Credit: Twitter

Why did Tokyo object?

According to reports, Tokyo objected to Russia holding the maritime component of Vostok 2022 close to Northern Territories — Southern Kuril Island which is claimed by both. Media reports have quoted Hirokazu Matsuno, the Chief Cabinet Secretary of the Japanese Government, as expressing concerns to Russia over the maritime drills so close to the territory of Japan. Both Russia and China are going to hold the drill to demonstrate their capabilities to defend the sea lanes, and areas of maritime economic activity.

QUAD

Despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, India has accepted the invitation from Russia to participate in the Vostok-2022; however, it has decided to keep away from the maritime component. Both India and Japan are part of the QUAD and the drills are taking place ahead of the India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this month.

On Wednesday, the US had expressed its concerns over India participating in the exercises with Russia. White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre has said that it is worrying for any other country to conduct military exercises with Russia, which has been waging an unprovoked and barbaric war with Ukraine.