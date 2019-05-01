Exercise Varuna: Dog fights and aircraft carriers of India and France go in for the largest drill

In an effort to expand its bilateral maritime cooperation, the first part of the 17th edition of the Indo-French Naval Exercise Varuna 19.1 will be conducted off the state coast from May 1-10. This year the exercise will be in two phases \u2013Harbour and Sea. The harbour part would have visits, skilled interactions and discussions, and sports events. The sea part would comprise exercises across the spectrum of maritime operations. This year\u2019s exercise is not only the largest but is also very complex as the major focus will be on carrier operations and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) training. During the exercise Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) will be in force also. Also read:\u00a0Masood Azhar declared global terrorist by UN! India wins big diplomatic battle as China relents The Indian Navy is sending the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, destroyer INS Mumbai, the Teg-class frigate, INS Tarkash, the Shishumar- class submarine, INS Shankul, and the Deepak- class fleet tanker, INS Deepak. From the French side aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle, two destroyers, FNS Forbin and FNS Provence, the frigate FNS Latouche-Treville, the tanker FNS Marne and a nuclear submarine are coming. From both sides Indian Navy Mig-29K fighters and French Navy Rafale-M fighters operating off their aircraft carriers will exercise together. There will be interactions among the pilots of MiG-29K and the French Rafale-M along with aircraft carrier teams in foreign object damage assessment in engines. The second half of the Ex Varuna 19.2 will start later in month in Djibouti. The Indo-French bilateral service exercise was initiated in 1983 and christened as \u2018Varuna\u2019 in 2001. This forms a serious part of the Indo-French strategic partnership. Over the years this bilateral service exercise has not solely full-grown in scope and complexity and is in line with the Joint Strategic Vision of Asian country-French Cooperation within the Indian Ocean Region signed by President Emmanuel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the former\u2019s State visit to India in March 2018. This aims at developing ability between the two navies and fostering mutual cooperation by learning from every other\u2019s best practices to conduct joint operations. The exercise underscores the shared interests and commitment of each nation\u2019s in promoting maritime security. The two countries have a Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) which is already operationalised and during the second phase of the exercise in Djibouti, the Indian Navy will look for access to the French Naval base located in that country for refuelling and operational turnaround. Indian Navy already has access to the French base on Reunion Island for refuelling and has been in talks with the French for using the base in Djibouti. France is the only country whose ships have docked at Karwar and Mumbai under the MLSA. Besides the US with whom India has inked a Logistics Agreement there are similar agreements with five other countries and is in discussions with others. US was the first country with whom India had inked the Logistics Agreement in 2016, and currently, it has inked several such agreements with five more countries.