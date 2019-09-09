Exercise TSENTR 2019: India and Pakistan join anti-terror drills in Russia

Exercise TSENTR 2019 will have two modules – counter-terror operations including repelling airstrikes, reconnaissance operations, and defensive measures. And, the second module will focus on offensive operations.

Amidst tensions, both India and Pakistan will be participating in an international anti-terror exercise from tomorrow in Russia. This year’s theme is ‘the employment of forces for countering intentional terrorism and for proving military security in the central Asian region’.

The 15-day-long military exercise is taking place under the aegis of Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO). Countries including Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are also taking part in the annual drill which will be at the Donguz training center in Orenburg.

Exercise TSENTR 2019 will have two modules – counter-terror operations including repelling airstrikes, reconnaissance operations, and defensive measures. And, the second module will focus on offensive operations.

India and Pakistan became full members of the SCO in 2017 and this is the second time they are going in for such a drill where Iran too will be present as an SCO observer. The SCO was formed in 2001 and the focus areas include member-states’ cooperation in energy, transport, connectivity, tourism, climate change trade, and technology.

Interestingly, the exercise comes at a a time when Pakistan which is trying to internationalize India’s recent revocation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and has in defiance of the UN secretly released the international terrorist JeM chief Masood Azhar.

Also, China which is part of the drill and has borders with Ladakh (now a Union Territory) has issued a strong statement on India’s decision.

According to intelligence agencies, Pakistan is planning attacks on India. In fact recently, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, the General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, in a press interaction, said that Pakistan had was increasing the presence of terrorists on launchpads along the LoC. Pakistan has also been trying to push terrorists across the LoC in the Kashmir Valley.

The Exercise TSENTR 2019, will help in evaluating not only the troop preparedness but also help in raising levels of interoperability.