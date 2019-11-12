Exercise Tiger Triumph: Indo-US tri-service drill takes off from Eastern Seaboard

“From the Indian Navy ships including INS Jalashwa, Airavat and Sandhayak has been despatched. Also, Indian Navy’s P8i long-range maritime reconnaissance is participating in the drill,” said the official spokesperson of the Indian Navy. (File photo source: US DoD)

First-ever India US joint Tri services Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise code-named ‘TIGER TRIUMPH’ scheduled on the Eastern seaboard will start from Nov 13- 21, aimed to develop interoperability for conducting HADR operations. The announcement for this tri-lateral drill was made by the US President Donald Trump at the `Howdy, Modi’ even in Texas recently. Indian Armed forces have such tri-service exercise with Russia.

The Tri-service drill has been organised under the aegis of the headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff. “From the Indian Navy ships including INS Jalashwa, Airavat and Sandhayak has been despatched. Also, Indian Navy’s P8i long-range maritime reconnaissance is participating in the drill,” said the official spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy Scorpene class submarine INS Khanderi: It’s a deadly deep-sea predator

The Indian army is sending around 400 troops, including Army’s signal, medical and communication arms from 19 Madras and 7 Guards, and Indian Air Force (IAF) MI-17 helicopters and Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) are going to participate in the exercise. And US Navy Ship Germantown with troops from the US Third Marine Division is coming.

During the three day Harbour Phase at Visakhapatnam from Nov 13-16, the opening ceremony along with a Joint Flag Parade and Media Interaction will be held onboard INS Jalashwa on Nov 14. Also, according to officials, personnel from both navies would also participate in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions.

For the Sea Phase, ships with troops embarked, would undertake Maritime, Amphibious and HADR operations. On reaching the HADR area at Kakinada, the landing of Relief Forces would be moved to the drill location.

While the Indian Army and the US Marines will be setting up a joint command and control centre, the IAF RAMT and the US Navy Medical Team would establish a Medical Facility Camp which will be providing medical aid to victims, who would have been previously evacuated by road and air to the Camp.

The tri-service drill will culminate with a closing ceremony onboard US Naval Ship Germantown on Nov 21.