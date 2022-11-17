Exercise Sea Vigil-22 concludes, Navy & Coast Guard drill validate surveillance infrastructure

The technical surveillance infrastructure called the National Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence (NC3I) Network were all validated during Ex-Sea Vigil-22. During the drill the Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) located at Delhi NCR and its other nodes across Indian Navy and Coast Guard participated in the exercise related to coordinating the surveillance and information dissemination mechanism.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier this week that the two-day Coastal Defence exercise Sea Vigil-22, conducted from Nov 15-16, 2022, which involved participation of more than 17 Government agencies. According to the Indian Navy, nine were from Coastal States and the rest were from Union Territories (UTs) — who are involved in the Coastal Defence Mechanism and Coastal Security construct.

Also, keeping in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of giving a push to the NCC, this time there was participation by more than 800 cadets from all coastal states as well as UTs.

In an official note from the Indian Navy, the expanse of the Sea Vigilacross the entire coastline and EEZ of the country included contingencies. These were ranging from peace to war-time and also mitigation measures, on shore.

Who participated in Sea Vigil -22?

In this edition there was participation from all maritime security agencies, and there were 500 surface assets from different stakeholders including the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Port Authorities, Customs, and Forest Department, States Marine / Coastal Police and private operators. While helicopters were pressed into service to reinforce Special Operations personnel who were operating onboard offshore platforms, the coastline was being under surveillance by the ships of the navy and coast guard.

During the drill the security mechanism of ports was also validated during the exercise and also the crisis management plans of all ports were also assessed to ensure their effectiveness in times of emergencies.

Along with the Indian Navy Marine Commandos and Commandos from National Security Guard, State Police teams, were all exercised to deal with different acts of maritime terrorism.