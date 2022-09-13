Exercise Pitch Black 2022 Concludes

The Indian Air Force contingent participating in Exercise Pitch Black 22 in Australia has returned after successful participation in the multinational exercise.

The exercise, Pitch Black 22 was hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force at its Darwin Air Base.Over 2500 military troops from 17 Air Forces participated in the exercise, which lasted three weeks. Two C-17 aircraft and four Su-30 MKI were part of the IAF contingent. The participating troops participated in a number of multi-aircraft combat drills both during the day and at night that simulated intricate aerial situations involving massive formations.

The exercise gave the air force teams from across participating nations a chance to exchange knowledge and successful strategies. The event demonstrated a cooperative spirit that has helped the participating nations better comprehend one another’s capabilities and a camaraderie that will result in long-lasting ties.

Image Credit: Indian Air Force

Australia will become a prominent actor in regional security and collaboration in the Indo-Pacific is the key driving theme of the exercise.

Who all attended?

India, Germany, France, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the United States, New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Thailand, Canada, and the Netherlands are among the participants apart from Australia, the host nation.

Japan, Germany, and the Republic of Korea participated for the first time, and there will be an international observer group programme that will allow other nations to be present to watch the exercise’s preparation and execution.