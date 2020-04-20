Exercise NCC Yogdan: NCC cadets help local administration in humanitarian activities during Coronavirus lockdown

The NCC cadets who are extending help to the administration in Delhi is working on the basis of a detailed plan for 11 districts. (Photo credit:NCC)

All the three wings of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) — Army, Navy and Air Force have come forward voluntarily to join hands with the local authorities help in the fight contain the spread of the global pandemic of Coronavirus. The motto of NCC is `Unity and Discipline’ and the NCC cadets have come forward in this hour of crisis by their selfless service. Maj Gen Rajat Mathur, Additional Director General of Delhi NCC Directorate told Financial Express Online that “The cadets have not been deployed in the direct management of Corona treatment/quarantine facilitates nor are they deployed in identified Hot Spots of Corona.”

What are these cadets doing?

The NCC cadets are helping the administration in Distribution of Ration/Food to the needy.

In Supply Chain and Data Management.

And guiding the public in maintaining social distancing.

The NCC cadets who are extending help to the administration in Delhi is working on the basis of a detailed plan for 11 districts.

Who are these NCC cadets?

They are mainly students above 18 years of age. Both boys and girls are doing this voluntarily and are not seeking any incentive or other reward.

They get proper training and given a briefing before being deployed.

They are the role models for the youth of the country as they are foregoing the comfort of their homes and are right in the front to help the government in its efforts to fight this deadly virus.

Also, according to officials, more NCC cadets are ready to volunteer if the civil administration requires them.

Since April 1, almost 2,000 cadets are already giving voluntary services in 12 states and Union Territories. And the numbers are increasing. More than 50,000 have volunteered so far.

Where ever they are working with the civil authorities they are provided with proper safety equipment like masks, gloves, etc during their deployment.

And most importantly they are under the supervision of Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, PI staff and ANOs of NCC. This is done in an effort to ensure the safety of the cadets.