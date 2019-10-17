Exercise Eastern Bridge-V: MiG-29 to participate in Indian-Oman joint air drill

This will give an opportunity to the IAF to fly alongside the American and the European aircraft.

For the first time ever the Russian made MiG-29 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be participating in an international exercise outside India. Confirming this, the official spokesperson of the IAF said, “A contingent of MiG-29 Upgrade (UPG) and C-17 Globemaster transport military aircraft have left to participate in the joint exercise at Air Force Base Masirah.” The Globemaster of the IAF will be providing logistical support during induction/de-induction.

For the ten-day drill starting Oct 17-26 the Royal Air Force Oman’s (RAFO) has sent in their advanced trainer aircraft `Hawk’ of the UK based BAE System, the American F-16 and the European Eurofighter `Typhoon’. This will give an opportunity to the IAF to fly alongside the American and the European aircraft.

Besides providing an opportunity to learn from each other’s best practices, this joint exercise will also help in further enhancing interoperability during mutual operations between the two Air Forces.

Named EX EASTERN BRIDGE-V, the drill is expected to not only deepen bilateral relations with the Gulf nation Oman but will also help the air warriors to operate in an international environment.

“Such joint drills give opportunities for both sides to exchange their experiences as well as operational knowledge which will help each other. Also, this will help in understanding the different terrains of the Gulf region” explained a senior officer.

As has been reported earlier, Oman was the first country from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to formalise defence ties and also was the first country to start joint military drills with the Indian forces. The Gulf country which shares the Indian Ocean with India has been actively participating navy drills and has recently opened up its most critical Port Duqm for providing military and logistical support for the Indian ships.