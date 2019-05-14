Exercise Bullstrike: Indian Armed forces test out their joint air operation

Published: May 14, 2019 8:44:29 PM

Earlier this year in February, the Air Devil team of the IAF had executed a stunning parajump from an An-32 aircraft which was in celebration of the 43 Squadron of the IAF station in Jorhat, Assam completing sixty years of operations.

By undertaking company-level airborne operations was to showcase the joint operational capability of the all the three services as well as further increase their operational coordination, according to the report.

The Indian Armed Forces came together at Teressa Island in Andaman and Nicobar, to showcase their joint Operations (Ops) capability when they undertook company level airborne operation last week.

According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), around 170 troops from three services – army, navy and the air force undertook Para drop Ops in a Combat Free Fall & Static Line mode from the C-130 J. There were 149 Indian Army, 12 Indian Air Force and 9 Indian Navy soldiers who participated in several combat drills ahead of the jumps and during jumps.

This Exercise is different than the `Akash Ganga’ during an earlier jump last December the sky diving team had set a new milestone by jumping with twin flags that measure 30×20 feet in Agra, UP, executed from an altitude of 12,000 feet above the ground.

